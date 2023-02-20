BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A new downtown Bethlehem bistro is serving up fresh burgers, seafood, pasta dishes and more while paying homage to the city's rich steel-making history.
Steel City Bistro, a BYOB restaurant offering appetizers, salads, sandwiches and entrees with an international flair, opened Feb. 14 at 22 W. Broad St., co-owner Alex Vasquez said.
The full-service eatery's dining room features seating for around 90 customers and will soon showcase images of Bethlehem's SteelStacks campus along with other prominent city scenes on the walls.
The former Bethlehem Steel's blast furnaces are also in the restaurant's logo.
"We're very excited," Vasquez said. "My partners and I spent a lot of time on the restaurant's construction and design, and it came out phenomenal. We're really excited to be open and serving the community."
Steel City Bistro's menu incorporates popular dishes from a variety of cultures, including Italian favorites such as baked ravioli and lasagna and Latin American staples such as empanadas and fried plantains.
Other highlights include appetizers such as calamari, chicken wings (choice of seven sauces) and loaded French fries; wraps such as tuna, turkey and chicken Caesar; burgers and sandwiches such as chicken parmesan, California cheeseburgers and grilled or fried chicken sandwiches; and made-on-premises desserts such as cannolis, cheesecake, carrot cake and tiramisu.
Pasta dishes, starting at $14, include popular picks like chicken Marsala, shrimp scampi, fettuccine alfredo and pasta with vodka sauce (latter two available with optional chicken, shrimp or veal).
Customers also can create their own dinners by choosing an entrée, such as ribeye steak, grilled jumbo shrimp, fried or sauteed bone-in pork chop or pan-seared salmon with lemon butter seasoning, and adding sides such as rice, mac and cheese, sautéed spinach or loaded mashed potatoes. Most entrees are priced between $17 and $30.
"People have really been liking our filet mignon and seafood," Vasquez said. "The lobster tail, crab legs and red snapper have all been selling well."
Vasquez has more than 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry and previously held cooking gigs at other Lehigh Valley dining establishments, including the former Bravo Italian Kitchen in Whitehall Township; Biaggio Pizzeria & Restaurant in South Whitehall Township; and The Crust Pizzeria & Restaurant in Allentown.
He also previously ran Corporate Cuisine on West Tilghman Street in South Whitehall Township with his brother.
At Steel City Bistro, he's operating the business with his wife, Krystle Cruz; son, Alex Vasquez Jr.; and partner, Justin Tua.
The restaurant is located a couple of doors down from a six-story, mixed-use complex - featuring more than 200 apartments and ground floor space for commercial tenants - that is expected to be complete in early 2024 at the former Boyd Theatre site.
The bistro, next to the four-month-old Casa del San-Gwich eatery, occupies a renovated space featuring new flooring, pendant lighting, black banquettes, kitchen equipment and reclaimed wood accents.
The partners plan to host live music and events such as comedy shows and sip-and-paint nights.
Steel City Bistro is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Sunday brunch is coming soon. Info: 610-419-0258.