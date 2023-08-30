UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley’s new Promenade Pop-Up Shop is experiencing great momentum in helping local entrepreneurs and established online brands build a market in the brick-and-mortar world.
Sweet Diehl Boutique, a women’s fashion boutique founded by local entrepreneur Andrea Diehl and the center’s first Promenade Pop-Up Shop tenant, had such success that it has signed a year-long lease and will soon move into its own more permanent location at the center, according to a news release.
Following close on its footsteps, four additional pop-up tenants – Spoon + Salt, Ivy & Ink, Threads by Gram and Blake Jewelers – have reserved spaces in the Promenade Pop-Up Shop from early October through the end of the year.
Sweet Diehl Boutique, which opened Aug. 5 at the Upper Saucon Township shopping center, will move into its new space between L.L.Bean and Sweet & Sassy in October.
At the boutique’s new location, measuring roughly 4,100 square feet, guests will find women’s tops, bottoms, dresses and outerwear ranging from small to 3XL sizes as well as fashionable accessories. They’ll also be introduced to a new brand in the store’s now more permanent location.
“We are proud that Sweet Diehl, our very first pop-up tenant, has signed a longer term lease and will soon move into a more permanent space at the center,” said Natalia Stezenko, senior general manager for The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. “Andrea’s success showcases the value of the Pop-Up Shop program, and we are looking forward to seeing other big wins for retailers and entrepreneurs as they give a popular and easily accessible brick-and-mortar location like The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley a try.”
Diehl started Sweet Diehl Boutique, offering “flattering, comfortable and affordable on-trend pieces,” as an online-based business in late 2019.
She originally conducted operations from her home’s basement, but rapid business growth during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 led her to move operations to a brick-and-mortar spot offering warehouse and retail space in Topton, Berks County, later that year.
Diehl recently closed the Topton location in preparation for the business’ move to The Promenade Shops.
“This experience has been nothing short of incredible,” Diehl said. “It provided me with a low-cost, low-risk way to find out if a second brick-and-mortar location was a good business decision for me, and I was overwhelmed by the support Sweet Diehl received both from the community in terms of interest and purchases and from the center in terms of helping me get set up and ready for business in an efficient and cost-effective way.”
More pop-up retailers are coming soon to The Promenade Shops, including:
• Spoon + Salt, a luxury tabletop rental service designed for special occasions, holidays, dinner parties, and more, will operate Oct. 5-8 in the Promenade Pop-Up Shop. It will display curated table settings, offer tabletop design advice, and provide a sneak peek into holiday rentals. To learn more, visit the Spoon + Salt website and follow the business on Instagram at @spoon.and.salt or on Facebook at @thespoonandsalt.
• Ivy & Ink, which helps wordsmiths craft a favorite place to think with writing-themed candles and other treasures designed to turn any location into a creative space, will operate Oct. 12-15 in the Promenade Pop-Up Shop. To learn more, visit the Ivy & Ink website.
• Threads by Gram, showcasing high-quality everyday products that people can see, touch and feel, will operate Oct. 26-Nov. 25 in the Promenade Pop-Up Shop. This retailer, started by husband and wife Derek and Christie Hurley in 2020, hand-makes or embroiders all of its products and even offers personalization for special orders. To learn more about Threads by Gram, visit its website.
• Blake Jewelers, a family-owned and operated jewelry store with decades of industry experience, will operate during the entire month of December in the Promenade Pop-Up Shop. Through its creative business model and a focus on quality, service and efficiency, Blake Jewelers offers prices that are as much as 70% less than traditional jewelry stores. To learn more, visit the Blake Jewelers website.
“We are incredibly proud of the significant momentum our new Promenade Pop-Up Shop has experienced since we opened it in August,” said Krista Berardelli, marketing director and business development manager for the center. “Local retailers and entrepreneurs are clearly finding the Pop-Up Shop to be a place they can rely on to show them if a brick-and-mortar space is right for their business. And with our very first pop-up tenant signing a year-long lease, we are creating a winning strategy for these treasured local businesses that allows them to connect with their target shoppers.”
The new Promenade Pop-Up Shop is a dedicated 1,500-square-foot space that gives local entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their retail brands.
It aims to help fledgling retailers expand their reach into a temporary brick-and-mortar space at the shopping center while also introducing the community to a growing roster of new businesses.
Individuals interested in launching a pop-up retail location at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley can visit thepromenadeshopsatsauconvalley.com/promenadepopup or e-mail Bil Ingraham at BIngraham@CentennialREC.com for more information.
The Promenade Pop Up Shop is more welcome news for the shopping center, which has filled several vacant storefronts this year.
New additions include FD Market, a sustainable goods shop and zero-waste refillery; Handmade Mystic - Healing Crystals & Jewelry, selling healing crystals, hand-crafted jewelry and more; Batch Microcreamery, offering super premium, hand-crafted ice cream and other chilled treats such as floats, milkshakes and sundaes; and Love Obsessed, a trendy boutique offering women's clothing, jewelry, accessories and unique gift items.
Additionally, The Promenade Shops is set to welcome another tenant near the end of the year.
Turning Point, an award-winning breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant chain with more than 20 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023 at the Upper Saucon shopping center.
The 4,449-square-foot restaurant will be located near UBreakIFix and Playa Bowls at the open-air center.
The Promenade Shops, which debuted in 2006 with more than 70 tenants, now has around 15 vacant storefronts.
Businesses that have recently left the shopping center include All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. and Evolve Salon & Spa, while other new additions include ELITE Salons & Suites and Squishable.