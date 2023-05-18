BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - A global restaurant chain, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings, is expanding its footprint in Pennsylvania.
Wingstop, a fast-casual chain specializing in chicken wings, tenders and sandwiches, is planning to open its first two Berks County locations later this year.
The new eateries are expected to open in the fall at 3240 N. 5th Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township, just north of Reading, and 532 E. Lancaster Ave. in Cumru Township, just outside Shillington, according to Mike Axiotis, president and CEO of Talon Restaurants LLC, a locally owned and operated Wingstop franchisee.
Talon Restaurants LLC has a development agreement with Wingstop to open 15 restaurants over the next four years.
Over the past seven months, the franchisee has already opened three Lehigh Valley locations - in the Emmaus Shopping Center at 1328 Chestnut St. in October, in the Airport Shopping Center at 1824 Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County in November, and most recently, in the Bethlehem Square at 3926 Linden St., Suite 28, in Bethlehem Township in February.
The franchisee also operates a Wingstop location on Nazareth Road in Palmer Township and two other outposts in York County.
Texas-based Wingstop, founded in 1994, operates and franchises more than 1,950 locations worldwide, including another Lehigh Valley location on Liberty Street in Allentown, operated by father and son Kevin and Jon Alter.
The chain offers traditional and boneless chicken wings, chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches, all cooked-to-order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in your choice of 12 flavors, including popular picks such as lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, mango habanero and original hot.
Other menu highlights include house-made sides such as cajun fried corn and hand-cut, seasoned fries.
Takeout and delivery are offered, and customers are encouraged to download the Wingstop app to help with speed of service.
Axiotis, a member of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association's Board of Directors, is no stranger to the region's restaurant industry.
He's also president and CEO of Lehigh Valley Restaurant Group, which operates more than 20 Red Robin restaurants in Pennsylvania.