WEST READING, Pa. - A family-run business specializing in decadent desserts is coming soon to Berks County.
Tristan and Sons Cakes and Shakes, offering specialty cheesecakes, milkshakes, cotton cany and more, will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at 10 S. Fifth Ave. in West Reading.
The space previously housed other businesses, including J&J Hair Salon and, most recently, Ezekiel 47 Cafe.
Father and son Tristan and Skylar Perod of West Reading established the business as a home-based operation a few months ago, initially selling their cakes to local restaurants and community members.
Business grew rapidly, and the duo eventually decided to open a storefront to accommodate the demand.
"We started out doing everything from home, but it just turned out to be too much and we needed more space," Skylar said.
Tristan and Sons will offer a wide array of specialty cheesecakes, available in 4.5- and 9-inch sizes, including strawberry, Oreo, peanut butter, pineapple upside down, birthday cake, cookies and cream, Nutella and white chocolate raspberry.
For the West Reading Craft Pretzel & Beer Fest, taking place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the 500, 600 and 700 blocks of Penn Avenue in West Reading, the business will be serving up a cheesecake featuring a pretzel crust and white chocolate pretzel topping, Skylar said.
The shop, featuring indoor seating at four tables, also will serve other sweet treats such as cotton candy, snow cones and specialty milkshakes, including varieties incorporating Little Debbie dessert snacks, such as butterscotch cake, cosmic brownie, birthday cake, strawberry shortcake roll and peanut butter wafer.
Customers also will be able to enjoy freshly prepared breakfast items, including egg and cheese sandwiches (with bacon, sausage or SPAM) on bagels and stuffed peanut butter and Fluff French toast, along with specialty coffee drinks such as cappuccino and lattes and other rotating desserts such as homemade tandy cake and cinnamon coffee cake.
Shop hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Outdoor seating also will be available.
For the latest Tristan and Sons Cakes and Shakes' happenings, follow the business' Instagram page.