HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A popular Italian restaurant in Northampton County is set to reopen.
Fiamma Italian Grill, which has been temporarily closed since a Feb. 13 fire damaged its kitchen and dining room, announced a reopening date of Jan. 18, 2023.
The restaurant also teased a big announcement on social media on Wednesday.
Owner Joseph Jurkivo said he and a team of contractors have spent the past several months making repairs and improvements to the restaurant at 2118 Schoenersville Road in Hanover Township.