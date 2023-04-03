ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding spot for hot dogs, cheesesteaks and "S.O.B." sandwiches is nearing its end in Allentown.
Willy Joe's, an iconic hot dog shop established in 1945, is planning to close its location at 2407 Lehigh St. on April 22, the business' owners announced on Monday.
The restaurant will continue to operate its location at 446 N. 15th St. in Allentown.
In the announcement on the business' Facebook page, the owners thanked customers for their "continued support over the years" while encouraging them to stop in for a "final fix."
Restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
"We are so humbled by all the interest in purchasing items from the restaurant to keep the memories alive," the online post reads. "Stop in and let us know what you would like and we can discuss pricing and pick-up dates."
William and Josephine Saks established Willy Joe's in 1945 at 15th and Liberty streets in Allentown.
The Lehigh Street location opened in the 1970s at a former Pizza Hut building, and the Wursta family purchased it from Bob Saks, one of William and Josephine's sons, in the early 1980s, co-owner Matt Wursta said.
"It was a very difficult decision," Wursta told WFMZ in February. "My family grew up here, and we couldn't have done any of it without our customers. They've been wonderful, and they'll be missed. We're all having a hard time coming to grips with it, but it's just the right time."
Wursta said he is retiring from the business, but other factors played into the decision to close the Lehigh Street location, including difficulty finding workers and slower business in recent years.
"It's a pretty tough business climate," he said. "Merchants Square Mall is closing, and there's not much in the South Side of Allentown anymore. [Business] isn't what it used to be. Everybody's been affected by COVID."
Over the decades, Willy Joe's has been a family-run operation with Wursta's wife and children also helping run the eatery.
Wursta's business partner, Richard Hirst, will continue to run the 15th Street location, Wursta said.
The restaurants are known for their freshly prepared Berks hot dogs, traditionally served with the shop's tangy chili sauce, yellow mustard and crisp onions.
In addition to hot dogs, which are also available with American cheese, sauerkraut, pickles and peppers, Willy Joe's offers burgers, cheesesteaks and sandwiches such as pork barbecue, fried chicken and fish.
The shop's famous S.O.B. (steak on a burger) sandwich takes everything you love about the restaurant's cheesesteak and piles it on top of a cheeseburger, smothering it in American cheese, chili and steak sauce, onions, pickles and peppers and serving it on a Vallos Bakery Kaiser roll.
Other menu highlights include sides such as chili cheese fries, pierogies, onion petals, mac-n-cheese bites and Texas-style chili con carne.
The closure of Willy Joe's Lehigh Street location will follow the March 15 of Pete's Hot Dogs on Bethlehem's South Side.