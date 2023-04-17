UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Following a string of new store openings, another retailer is readying to bloom later this spring at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.
FD Market, a sustainable goods shop and zero-waste refillery that debuted in December 2019, is expected to open in early June between OshKosh B'gosh and Lens Crafters at the Upper Saucon Township shopping center, according to a post on the business' social media pages.
"This location will make us a lot more accessible to our current customer base, and give us so much room to grow!" FD Market founder Jacquelyn Bassett wrote. "The space is double the size of our current stores, so we can expand our product offerings and workshops. There is tons of parking, and we are thrilled to be surrounded by other businesses that are open all week long."
"Bringing our business model to a more mainstream shopping center feels like a huge step for not only my little business baby, but the refill movement as a whole."
News of FD Market's forthcoming location comes a little more than a week after Bassett announced plans to close the business' original location at 348 Main St. in Emmaus' triangle on April 29.
A second brick-and-mortar location of FD Market that opened last year at 158 Northampton St. in downtown Easton will continue operations.
"This is not us closing because we aren’t doing well," Bassett wrote of the Emmaus store's closure. "This is us choosing to leave this location because it isn’t serving us anymore."
Bassett, a 2018 graduate of Emmaus High School, started FD Market nearly 3.5 years ago with a mission to help the environment.
Stores offer a wide array of eco-friendly products, including beauty, skin care and hair care items such as bamboo multi-use brushes, plant-based bath poufs, reusable facial rounds, body and face scrubs, lotion bars, bath bombs, shampoo, conditioner, muscle balm, eye cream, face masks and moisturizer.
Customers also can shop household items and cleaning products such as biodegradable eco-sponges, Swedish dish cloths, UNpaper towels, compostable soap dishes, beeswax candles, organic string bags, laundry detergent sheets, dish and vegetables brushes, counter composters and reusable coffee filters and straws.
Zero-waste refills of various products, including body wash, hand soap, laundry powder and carpet freshener, are a popular aspect of the business.
Unforeseen circumstances arose a few weeks ago that forced Bassett to "reevaluate some things," and she decided that FD Market's time in Emmaus is over.
"We have goals that we just can’t reach in Emmaus," Bassett writes. "While we’ve found our people here (likely you if you’re reading this) the community as a whole here is not as forward thinking as we are. We’ve been frustrated here for a few years, and have fought like hell to try to find our place in this community. The truth is, we can’t grow here."
Between the Emmaus shop's closure and the new location's debut, FD Market will host regular "shop" hours at its mobile market, parked at FD Design, 4887 Hamilton Blvd., Lower Macungie Township.
Customers also will be able to continue shopping FD Market at the business' Easton location and various farmers markets.
FD Market will appear at the Easton Farmers Market (every other Saturday), Doylestown Farmers Market (every other Saturday) and Saucon Valley Farmers Market (every Sunday).
The Promenade Shops is on the upswing in recent months, with three new tenants joining its roster:
First, Handmade Mystic - Healing Crystals & Jewelry, selling healing crystals, hand-crafted jewelry and more, held a grand opening of its third location in early March.
The 1,950-square-foot store, between Hand & Stone and J. Jill, supplements Handmade Mystic's other locations in Emmaus and Doylestown.
Second, Batch Microcreamery, offering super premium, hand-crafted ice cream and other chilled treats such as floats, milkshakes and sundaes, held a grand opening March 25 and 26 in a renovated space that previously housed other ice cream shops, including Maggie Moo's Ice Cream & Treatery and Center Valley Creamery.
Third, Love Obsessed, a trendy boutique offering women's clothing, jewelry, accessories and unique gift items, opened April 8 near Altar'd State.
The business also operates a warehouse location at 110 S. Front St. in Souderton.
Additionally, The Promenade Shops is set to welcome another tenant near the end of the year.
Turning Point, an award-winning breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant chain with more than 20 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023 at the Upper Saucon Township shopping center.
The 4,449-square-foot restaurant will be located near UBreakIFix and Playa Bowls at the open-air center, 2845 Center Valley Parkway.
The Promenade Shops, which debuted in 2006 with more than 70 tenants, now has 16 vacant storefronts.
Businesses that have recently left the shopping center include All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. and Evolve Salon & Spa, while other new additions include ELITE Salons & Suites and Squishable.