PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. – A prime destination for pizza, pasta and other Italian favorites is coming soon to Northampton County.
Prime Pizzeria & Restaurant, a family-owned and -operated pizzeria and restaurant, is expected to open within the next couple of months at 6221 Sullivan Trail in Plainfield Township, co-owner Samantha Krasniqi said.
The building previously housed another restaurant, Three Brothers Pizza.
Krasniqi and her husband, Lavdim Krasniqi, recently purchased the property and have begun improvements.
Following renovations, the Roseto couple hopes to open the restaurant by the end of September, Samantha said.
"We are so excited!" Samantha added. "We are trying to get some landscaping done now as it was a jungle here."
The full-service restaurant, with seating for around 120 diners, also will feature newly paved parking lots and newly installed kitchen equipment.
One of the major upgrades will be new HVAC equipment, Samantha said.
"The biggest flaw with this place was that customers could not eat their meals in peace because there was no AC working in the restaurant," Samantha said. "So, that’s our first fix — the HVAC equipment. This may delay us a little bit because it looks like the shipment for it is a little back-ordered. But we have the ball rolling."
Before deciding to open Prime Pizzeria, Lavdim was partnering with his brother for about five years to run another restaurant, Brothers Pizzeria, which remains open and has a strong following in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County.
Lavdim's foray into the restaurant business goes back even further, though, as he grew up in his father's nearly 20-year-old restaurant, Johnnie's Italian Restaurant & Pizza, just south of Bangor in Washington Township, Northampton County.
Lavidim's other relatives also operate local Italian eateries, including Benny’s Pizza in Jackson Township, Monroe County; Benny's II Pizzeria in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County; and Mount Bethel Pizza in Upper Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County.
"When a new pizzeria is coming into town, a lot of people think, 'Oh, just another one that’s going to take a swing at it,'" Samantha said. "But my husband has been doing this since he was 12 years old with his dad at his pizza shop, and then he had Brothers Pizzeria with his brother for five years. So, he knows the restaurant business like the back of his hand, and it's always been his dream to own and operate his own restaurant."
Prime Pizzeria will offer a wide array of made-from-scratch selections, including New York-style specialty pizzas and baked pasta dishes such as ziti and penne alla vodka.
Other menu highlights will include salads, sandwiches, wraps, burgers, cheesesteaks, and appetizers.
The Krasniqis plan to utilize decades-old family recipes, Samantha said.
"Everything will be homemade — from our pizza sauce to our house dressing to our dinner sauces," Samantha added. "Our dinner sauces will be cooked for eight hours, and nothing will come from a can."
Prime Pizzeria will serve lunch and dinner seven days a week. In addition to dine-in service, takeout and delivery will be available.
For the latest restaurant updates, including an opening announcement, follow the restaurant's Facebook page.