A popular Italian market in upper Bucks County has a new name, and soon it will have a second location in the Lehigh Valley.
Giacomo’s Italian Market, which opened in late 2020 at 220 N. West End Blvd in Richland Township, is now known as Mercatino Italiano.
The market, in the Trainer’s Corner shopping center, also is planning to open a second location on Third Street in south Bethlehem in 2024, owner Kristin Randazzo said.
The forthcoming location will be on the ground floor of the Five10 Flats apartment complex, near the Pierce Street intersection and next to Social Still.
“Since the opening of our business in 2020 we could not have imagined how much our concept would take off the way it has,” Randazzo posted on the business’ Facebook page.
“From the dream in our heads to the reality of what we have built we are extremely humbled and blessed to have our vision come to life. We have so much more we would like to do and while we are emotionally attached to our name, we realize that in order to expand, move forward and serve our customers best, we need to change. We need to be different. We take pride in our brand, what we offer and who we are. With that being said, we are thrilled to announce our new name ----MERCATINO ITALIANO!”
The business’ name change follows a now-settled lawsuit that Giacomo’s, Inc., an Italian market and deli at 700 Cattell Street in Easton, filed against Giacomo’s Italian Market LLC in May.
The Quakertown area store offers for sale premium grocery items, baked goods and pastries, deli items, prepared meals, made-to-order sandwiches, bagel sandwiches, and catering services.
The Easton business was seeking injunctive relief and monetary relief from the Quakertown business.
In the lawsuit, Giacomo’s, Inc. said it has used a stylized mark, its logo, on its signage and advertising since at least 2018. The store said it has also used the trademark Giacomo's in connection with the goods and services offered at its store in the West Ward section of Easton and/or at Giacomo’s Store.
The lawsuit said the font used on the signage for Giacomo’s Italian Market LLC was "virtually identical" to that used by Giacomo’s, Inc. in its advertising and signage.
The lawsuit also said the similarity in the logos caused confusion among customers, with some callers to Giacomo’s, Inc. in Easton having tried to place food orders at the Quakertown store and other customers having attempted to pick up food orders at the store in Easton from an order placed to the Quakertown shop.
On Monday, Randazzo said the name change was necessary in order for her business to move forward and continue flourishing.
“I want to open multiple locations,” Randazzo said. “So, it was kind of an easy decision for me.”
Mercatino Italiano, formerly Giacomo’s Italian Market, grew out of Randazzo’s husband’s neighboring Giovanni’s Pizza, a more than 40-year-old Italian eatery that he took over from his parents a few years prior to 2020.
During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Giovanni’s experienced a business boom with demand for family-style meals to-go skyrocketing, Randazzo said.
As the couple sought more space to accommodate a rapidly growing number of catering orders, they decided to open a new business venture related to Randazzo’s love of Italian-imported pastas, pastries and other specialties.
The neighboring business’ original moniker, Giacomo’s, was a nod to their youngest son’s name.
Randazzo traces her affinity for specialty Italian foods back to a semester of college that she spent in Florence. Upon returning home, she found herself missing the quaint Italian markets dishing out high-quality goods.
Mercatino Italiano means “Italian street market” in Italian.
“We’re super excited,” Randazzo said of the market’s second location. “It will feature the same exact concept as the Quakertown location, but we’re also going to be doing wood-fired pizza.”
The personal-sized pizzas, measuring 10 or 12 inches, will be made to order with premium toppings, Randazzo said.
Customers in Bethlehem also will enjoy all of Mercatino Italiano’s existing offerings, including specialty sandwiches, entrees, desserts and groceries.
Made-to-order menu highlights include New York bagel breakfast sandwiches such as porchetta and egg and sausage, egg and cheese; and paninis (served on seeded semolina rolls) such as ribeye, chicken cutlet and meatball Parmigiano.
A rotating selection of grab-and-go items include specialties such as antipasto, crab-stuffed flounder, eggplant rollatini, scallops and Parmigiano risotto, mushroom and provolone arancini, short ribs and short rib ragu over fresh pappardelle pasta, lobster ravioli in pink vodka sauce, crab and shrimp mac and cheese, crab-stuffed portobello mushrooms and marinara sauce, Tuscan salmon and risotto, chicken bruschetta and gnocchi and meat sauce.
“Our grab-and-go section is huge,” Randazzo said. “Those are probably going to be big sellers in Bethlehem, too, because of all of the apartments there.”
Other top-selling items include made-from-scratch pastries and other desserts, including cannoli, cupcakes, blackberry and lemon cinnamon rolls, French pastry cream-stuffed lobster tails and gourmet doughnuts such as “Nutella Bomboloni,” strawberry shortcake, tiramisu and maple glaze and bacon.
Shoppers also can browse grocery items such as Italian-imported pastas, sauces, dressings, spreads, premium olive oils and vinegars, cookies and biscotti, canned beans, spice mixtures and jarred items such as marinated garlic and grilled zucchini.
The Quakertown area market also recently debuted a home goods section, featuring Mediterranean ceramics, olive wood pieces and more, and the Bethlehem shop will follow suit.
“The Bethlehem store is literally going to be a duplicate of everything we have in Quakertown,” Randazzo said. “We can’t wait.”