EASTON, Pa. — A popular Japanese dining concept is continuing to increase its presence along the East Coast, including a new Northampton County outpost with robotic servers and hosts.
Takkii Ramen, a fast-casual restaurant specializing in Japanese comfort food, is expected to open within a couple of months at 36 N. Third St. in downtown Easton, chef and owner Marco Lu said.
The Easton eatery, occupying a renovated space that formerly housed Easton Computer & Electronics, will follow another Takkii Ramen location that opened in January at 164 W. Main St. in Kutztown.
"We're very excited to be coming to Easton," Lu said. "We should be open before the end of May."
Takkii Ramen, which debuted in November 2020 at 1042 Mill Creek Rd. in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County, is a sibling brand to Rakkii Ramen, which first began serving customers in December 2018 at 328 S. New St. in south Bethlehem.
Other Takkii Ramen outposts can be found in Washington Township, Lehigh County (inside the Slatington Farmers Market); Quakertown, Bucks County (inside the Trolley Barn Public Market); West Reading, Berks County; and Syosset, on New York's Long Island.
Other Rakkii Ramen restaurants are in Doylestown, Bucks County; New Brunswick, New Jersey; and Smithtown, on Long Island.
Additionally, two out-of-state Takkii Ramen eateries are under development in Orlando, Florida (expected to open in May or June) and Riverhead on Long Island (expected to open in late summer), Lu said.
A Takkii Ramen restaurant that was planned for the Plaza 222 shopping center on North Fifth Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township, Berks County, is no longer in the works, but Lu and his team are seeking a more suitable location in that area, he said.
"We're excited to continue growing," Lu said. "Our general contractor is very busy and doing a great job with all of our projects."
Lu studied the art of ramen making in Yokohama, Japan before deciding to leap into the ramen craze with his expanding restaurant brand.
Some Rakkii Ramen offerings, including fried pork gyozo, spicy miso ramen, noodle-wrapped shrimp and a sukiyaki rice bowl, are also featured at Takkii Ramen.
Among the new creations are fried chicken ramen and Takkii beef ramen (soy broth, signature chili oil, marinated shaved beef, caramelized onions, scallions and bamboo shoots).
"We also have tea bars that serve bubble tea," Lu said. "A lot of people, especially teenagers and younger people, really love the bubble tea."
Lu will operate the Easton Takkii Ramen with Kevin Patton, who he also partners with at the Doylestown Rakkii Ramen.
The pair is planning to bring in robots to supplement their staff in Easton. Robots are already in place at Rakkii Ramen in Doylestown.
"It's hard to find workers these days, and so we will have robots to help the customers," Lu said. "The robots seat the customers, and they also deliver the food from the kitchen. A separate robot takes empty plates and dishes back to the kitchen."
The robots, which are roughly 4 feet tall, feature an auto-charging function.
They have artificial intelligence voice interaction (allowing them to interact with customers); autonomous path planning (allowing them to direct customers to their tables); intelligent trays that detect when a delivery has been completed; and 3-D sensors that help avoid obstacles.
"The robots also can bring out takeout orders," Lu said.
The Easton restaurant, with seating for around 45 customers, will supplement other Asian dining spots in downtown Easton, including Tokoy Sushi on the same block, Sogo Fusion Lounge, Mister Lee's Noodles and Love Phở & PL Cafe, a Vietnamese noodle house.