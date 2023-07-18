EASTON, Pa. - Following damage from Sunday's heavy rain, two downtown Easton restaurants are closed indefinitely and seeking the community's assistance to continue operations.
Lehigh Valley BBQ and Virella's Sweets & Treats, which share the ground floor space at 154 Northampton St., have ceased dining operations until further notice due to the kitchen's roof collapse caused by the torrential rain.
Upon inspection by city and health officials, the damage was determined to be "much worse than expected," and the building is in need of repairs other than those related to the rain, the businesses announced on their social media pages.
Lehigh Valley BBQ and Virella's must remove all of their equipment and supplies out of the Northampton Street space as they seek new permanent locations to conduct operations.
In the interim, both businesses plan to use temporary commercial kitchens to fulfill orders.
They have also organized GoFundMe campaigns - "Help Virella's Relocate" and "Put Lehigh Valley BBQ back on the Map" - to help with necessary expenses, including securing storage space for kitchen equipment and continuing to pay employees.
"Without our Brick & Mortar & weekly retail food sales to pay for those expenses, it would be an extreme hardship to afford to permanently relocate as any secured commercial kitchen space rented now is only temporary," Lehigh Valley BBQ owners Chris and Megan D’Imperio wrote in a message on the business' Facebook page.
The D'Imperios noted that "no donation is too small," and individuals can also send funds directly to the business' Venmo account, @LehighValleyBBQ, if they are uncomfortable contributing to the GoFundMe.
Sharing the business' GoFundMe campaigns to your personal social media pages is also helpful, the businesses noted.
"This was not an easy decision by far & took a lot for us to set our pride aside as we’d much rather be on the giving end than receiving," the D’Imperios wrote. "... As always, we are forever grateful to all our friends, families & this wonderful community we call home. We wouldn’t be able to do what we love without y’all. We sincerely appreciate everyone’s continued love, prayers & support."
Lehigh Valley BBQ offers the "next best thing to Texas BBQ," with smoked meats such as beef brisket, pulled pork, jumbo chicken wings, ribs (pork or beef) and cajun or mild andouille sausage.
Customers also can enjoy shareables such as barbecue egg rolls, hush puppies, fried pickle spears and "ultimate loaded French fries."
Virella’s Sweets & Treats, owned by Julissa and Omayra Virella, specializes in wedding cakes, specialty cupcakes, dessert tables and custom treats and catering for any occasion.
Virella's also offers Latin American dishes, including alcapurria, empanadas, yuca fries, carne frita (fried chicken pieces), pernil (roast pork) sandwiches, bacalao (stewed cod) and chuleta frita (fried pork chops).
Good & Pretty Foods, a business operating alongside Virella's, also is temporarily closed due to the storm damage.
Good & Pretty Foods, which also offers catering, pop-up events and personal chef services, serves starters such as catfish nuggets and jerk shrimp, entrees such as fried whiting and grilled or teriyaki salmon, salads such as grilled shrimp and jerk chicken, and sides such as grits and mac and cheese.