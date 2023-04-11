ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Downtown Allentown Market has lost a food vendor.
The Loaded Plantain, specializing in loaded fried plantains, has vacated the 27 N. Seventh St. market after less than a year of business.
The food vendor opened in September in the space that was previously occupied by Little Miss Korea.
In announcing The Loaded Plantain's closure on the business' Facebook page, chef and owner Kofi Armah stated that City Center Investment Corporation, which owns the market, terminated the business agreement.
The Loaded Plantain is planning to debut a food truck this summer, and customers can still place catering orders in the interim.
"Our time at the market was fruitful because we had you as our guests; however, we faced hardships and challenges (like most vendors in the market) that City Center, our partners, offered no assistance in overcoming," Armah wrote. "Nonetheless, we are grateful to City Center for the opportunity to serve you. Because of your support and patronage, we are greater than these obstacles we face, thus the journey continues."
In response to Armah's comments, City Center spokesman Jeff Vaughan stated that City Center "does not discuss lease violations or terminations publicly."
"We wish the chef the best of luck in his new endeavor," Vaughan said.
The Loaded Plantain is a sister business of Coal Winery & Kitchen, a contemporary West African fusion restaurant specializing in Ghanaian cuisine, which temporarily shuttered last June on West Broad Street in Bethlehem as Armah seeks a new location for the business.
The Loaded Plantain offers custom bowls (starting at $12), where customers can choose their base (plantains, rice, quinoa, fries or lettuce), meats (ground beef, steak, chicken, Italian sausage, shrimp or pulled pork) and toppings (onions, peanuts, jalapenos, corn, tomato salsa, mango salsa, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream, beans, cilantro, pickled onions, nacho cheese, pineapple or bacon).
Other menu highlights include ramen noodle stir-frys, tacos, empanadas and fava bean salad.
The 12,000-square-foot Downtown Allentown Market, which opened in September 2019 on the ArtsWalk, has seen several businesses come and go over its 3.5 years.
Other former tenants include Batch Microcreamery, Boardroom Spirits, Doughnut Love, Licensed 2 Grill @ The Market, Little Miss Korea, Shinsen, Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine, Reading Coffee Company and Zachary's BBQ & Soul.
The market has spaces for nine vendors, and its current lineup includes Honmono Sushi, Ciao Sandwich Shoppe, Bar 1838, Khanisa's Pudding Bar, Johnny's ArtsWalk Diner and two original tenants, Zahra and Tavola.
The market has several prospective tenants interested in moving into the former Loaded Plantain and Zachary's BBQ & Soul spaces, Vaughan said.