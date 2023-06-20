ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After a brief hiatus, a popular chef has returned to the Lehigh Valley dining scene with a delicious new concept.
Heidi Borelli, who led the culinary team at the former Greenhouse Enoteca on Tilghman Street in Allentown, is preparing unique, farm-to-table dishes once again in the city's West End with her "Green Goddess Culinaria" concept - popping up 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at Jay's Local, 2301 W. Liberty St.
Green Goddess Culinaria's summer residency kicked off June 13 and will continue through September or October, Borelli said.
The Italian-inspired Greenhouse, specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, abruptly closed in the fall after nearly four years of business, and Borelli is excited to once again create "gorgeous and flavorful dishes made with sustainably sourced ingredients."
"Our West End is in need of different food options and a different energy, and that's what I'm hoping to bring back here for the summertime," Borelli said. "We're sourcing ingredients locally as much as possible, but it's been hard because we've had such an incredibly dry month and a half. But whatever we can source locally - produce, meats, cheeses and so on, we will. If we can't source items locally, we will share that. I am very transparent."
Green Goddess Culinaria's menu rotates weekly, but some staple items are featured every week.
Popular appetizers include burrata, caramelized onion, peach and bourbon chutney served with bruleed croissant; mezze board, with hummus, tzatziki and grilled seasonal vegetables; grilled herbed crostini with San Marzano sauce; and chickpea "ceviche" served with chilled, organic chickpeas, diced vegetables, spicy pineapple jalapeno citrus vinaigrette and crisp seasoned tortilla chips.
Other menu highlights include a Caesar salad with chopped Romaine, Parmesan Reggiano, herbed toasted panko, cheese frico and Green Goddess dressing drizzle; spicy bloody Mary gazpacho with organic heirloom tomatoes, roasted jalapeno and Tito's vodka; braised short rib open-faced sandwich, with red wine demi glace and caramelized onion jam on toasted garlic cheesy bread; and tagliatelli pasta, with Moroccan-spiced grilled vegetables, lemon coconut milk sauce, whipped herbed Boursin ricotta and pistachio dust.
Desserts include campfire cake (chocolate chip cookie cake, marshmallows, graham crackers, Hershey chocolate bars and salted caramel) and limoncello olive oil cake (rosemary-infused limoncello syrup, blackberry jam, lemon buttercream and fresh blackberries).
"One of my favorite items is the taglietteli, which is a light vegetarian pasta that's gorgeous and full of flavor," Borelli said. "I've been a vegetarian my whole life, and I'm so sick of when I go out to eat, the only vegetarian options are often mushroom or squash dishes, which I don't like. So, I always try hard to create items that are both delicious and unique. My goal is to always have one vegan and one vegetarian dish."
"I'm also looking to add a second salad - a beautiful and bountiful tangled salad - with lemon vinaigrette and long ribbons of fresh veggies. If I can, I'd also like to bring back my banana cream pudding, which everyone has been asking me for."
At Green Goddess Culinaria, Borelli is cooking alongside Meghan Teles, who she previously worked with at Greenhouse Enoteca.
Starting in July, on the last Sunday of the month, the pair also plan to present a Sunday Supper, featuring a "highly bespoke and incredibly curated chef's table," Borelli said.
"I'm so excited because it's going to be a prix-fixe menu and fully immersive dining experience, starting with a little welcome and nibble board all the way through to the dessert," Borelli said.
Menu and registration details for the Sunday Suppers will be announced on Green Goddess Culinaria's Instagram page, but no reservations are needed for the regular pop-ups on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Jay's Local, a 3.5-year-old eatery specializing in fresh local fare, offers indoor seating for around 40 customers. Outdoor dining on a flower-filled patio also is available during nice weather.
"We're really excited to link up with Heidi," Jay's Local owner Lyell Scherline said. "I knew her from the restaurant scene, when she was at Greenhouse and I was opening Jay's Local around the same time. So, she saw that we were doing pop-ups and collaborations, and she reached out to see if she could utilize our space. We're happy to partner with her."
"Lyell is a super generous human, allowing me to rent his space," Borelli said. "He cares so much about our community, and the fact that he is kind of changing his concept for me this summer means so much. Generally, he just lets someone come in for a once-a-week pop-up here or there. But he's letting me take over three days a week."
In addition to hosting Green Goddess Culinaria three days a week, Jay's Local also is welcoming Sophistiqué - French Bistro 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
French pastry chef Sophie Vandecasteele is serving made-from-scratch French favorites such as croissants, quiches, macarons and madeleines.