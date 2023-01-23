Real estate for sale sign

Fossil's Last Stand, a corner bar in Lehigh County, is for sale.

The 429 Race St., Catasauqua, bar and restaurant is listed for $450,000 online. It remains open.

A realtor who said he was not authorized to discuss anything more than the listing confirmed the property is for sale and that Fossil's is to his knowledge operating as usual.

The owner of the bar is listed as a limited liability corporation, Jeffrey John Russ LLC. Lehigh County records define the property as a bar with country-style hotel.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a working pub bar restaurant in the heart of the thriving Lehigh Valley," it says. "This property is located on Race Street in Catasauqua."

The Fossil's property has a pub atmosphere, full kitchen, large bar and dining and seating areas, along with space for games, according to the ad.

There is a separate entrance for the upper floor, which could be used for lodging, the listing says, "and the sale includes a very coveted liquor license."

The property encompasses 3,095 square feet and was built around 1900.

 
 
 
 
 