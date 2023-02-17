FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - Rachael and Luke Prosseda are prepping for hopefully a busy Friday night. A year and a half ago, the siblings took over the Vineyard Di Norma, which is tucked into a Fountain Hill neighborhood.
"I think we maybe keep ourselves a little secret up here. You have to be in the know to know us, but we have a lot of really great places up here," Rachael said.
Owners are hoping the secret is out as Sunday starts the borough's first-ever restaurant week, with five places on the dining menu. That includes Lorenzo's Italian Family Restaurant. Owner Francesco LoPiccolo admits the dining event may serve as a surprise for many.
"I think when most people think of Fountain Hill, they think of St. Luke's Hospital. It's probably one of the main attractions to the area," he said.
"A lot of people aren't even sure exactly where Fountain Hill is or where it begins, where it ends," explained Josh Popichak, who is on the board of the Fountain Hill Community Coalition, the group coordinating the event.
Popichak says the goal is to offer a taste of something unexpected.
"I hope it raises both the visibility of the restaurants and the borough in people's minds and that people will want to return," he said.
The Prosseda's think the food will speak for itself.
"Not just The Vineyard Di Norma but also the great little places we have around Fountain Hill, start to explore it. And you know, consider having your Friday night up here," she said.
The event runs from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25.
Other restaurants included are Areli's Italian Restaurant, Kasey Lynn's on Broadway and Gametime Sports Bar and Grill.