HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Following the closure of a longstanding restaurant this week, a once-prevalent chain has just one location remaining in the Lehigh Valley.
A full-service outpost of Friendly's, the Massachusetts-based chain known for its SuperMelt sandwiches and towering ice cream sundaes, held its last day of business on Wednesday at 1826 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
The closure comes more than three months after another local Friendly's restaurant closed on William Penn Highway in Palmer Township.
The chain now has one Lehigh Valley location on Hamilton Boulevard in the Trexlertown section of Upper Macungie Township.
"Everything runs its course, and unfortunately, the economic downturn played a big part with this closure," said Mike Smith, interim operator of DDM Restaurant Group, which operated the Friendly's location in Hanover Township. "The brand is still vibrant, and the Trexlertown location is still alive and thriving. We highly recommend people go to visit them. [Trexlertown] is a wonderful location."
Around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Hanover Township restaurant's dining room was bare, with decor removed from the walls and napkin dispensers removed from the tables.
The restaurant's sole dine-in customer at that time was lamenting the loss.
"I may be the restaurant's last customer," she said. "I'm so sad. I've been coming here for over 30 years."
DDM also owned the Palmer location of Friendly's. The Trexlertown location is run by a different operator.
"It's just due to the economy," Smith reiterated. "The cost of goods is incredible, and the cost of labor is incredible. We were fortunate that we had really wonderful people working here, and we helped them with other opportunities."
Friendly’s, which became a household name thanks to its sundaes, Fribble milkshakes and other desserts, started as a single ice cream shop, "Friendly," in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1935, according to the company’s website.
Brothers Prestley and Curtis Blake named the shop Friendly as a promise that the shop would be a friendly place for families to create lasting memories while enjoying handcrafted ice cream that was made fresh daily.
"Today, we still believe in that promise which is why our creamery is dedicated to using only high quality, locally sourced ingredients and even some of the Blake’s original recipes," a message on the company's website reads. "From traditional favorites and seasonal flavors to sundae-inspired indulgences and co-branded offerings, Friendly’s is proud to scoop up smile after smile in homes across the country."
In the ensuing decades, Friendly expanded its number of locations, and by the mid-1970s, the company had around 500 restaurants across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and northeastern United States, according to a 2020 Business Insider article.
Friendly's which the business has been called since 1989, at its height had 850 restaurants in 15 states in 1996, according to a 2021 MassLive.com article.
Today, there are around 130 full-service restaurants operating nationwide, according to recent press releases.
Full-service outposts at the Lehigh Valley Mall on MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township and the former Phillipsburg Mall on Route 22 in Lopatcong and Pohatcong townships in Warren County, N.J., both closed in late 2018.
Those departures came seven years after Friendly's 2011 bankruptcy filing.
At the time, the company cited an economic downturn, high rents and increasing costs in its filing and announced plans to close 63 of its then nearly 500 restaurants.
In January 2021, Friendly's finalized its sale to Amici Partners Group, LLC, according to a FOX Business article.
In order to facilitate the transaction, Friendly’s entered into voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy, its second such filing in 10 years, according to the article.
At the time, the company cited the coronavirus pandemic for a substantial decline in revenue.