EASTON, Pa. – Practiced for more than 10,000 years as a method to preserve foods, improve health and develop distinct flavors, the process of fermentation will take center stage this weekend in downtown Easton.
The second annual Funky Ferments Fest, celebrating fermented foods and drinks through contests, presentations and more, returns to the Easton Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Scott Park, according to a news release.
Fermented foods that will be celebrated include locally brewed beer, kombucha, pickles, stinky cheese, tangy farm-fresh yogurt, sourdough bread, sauerkraut and kimchi.
Visitors also will be able to check out more adventurous and experimental foods and beverages such as rye kvass, coffee kombucha and hibiscus honey coldbrew.
Multiple ways to “get funky” include:
- Homebrew Kombucha Contest (11 a.m.) - Local amateurs will showcase their artisanal fermenting skills. Each contestant can enter up to three flavors at $5 per entry. They must bring a gallon of each entry with the only labeling being the ingredients and flavor. A panel of local kombucha experts will award a trophy and $50 cash prize. The People's Choice Prize will win $25 in Market tokens and an EFM tote and tee. Enter at https://eastonfarmersmarket.com/2023-kombucha-homebrew-contest-sign-up/.
- Kraut Mob! (Make-your-own kraut and kimchi station)
- Culture Swap Table - Trade and share sourdough starters, scobys, booch and more. Items should be packed individually and clearly labeled with care instructions provided if necessary.
- Lectures & Workshops - Mushroom cultivation and nutrition (Matthew Sicher, Primordia Mushroom Farm); wild mushroom foraging (Jeff Mertz, Wildspawn Mushrooms); ins and outs of fermentation (Erik Sink, Untamed Ferments); make your own kombucha (Don Devault, Portch Tea); and cheese and yogurt tasting (Raspberry Ridge Sheep Creamery).
- Kids Fermentation Station (presented by The Culture Club) - Probiotic Petting Zoo featuring kombucha, where families can touch and feel live kombucha scobys; and “Yummy for My Tummy” storytime and tasting featuring an interactive experience where kids will explore the foods in a book through tasting samples of kombucha, sourdough, milk kefir, beet kvass and pickles.
- An art area for kids with coloring sheets, dry erase activity placemats and a temporary tattoo parlor with eco-friendly veggie themed tats.
- A fermentation book sale from Book & Puppet Co.
- Live music (10 a.m. - noon) with Cerviche
Guest vendors for Funky Ferments Fest will include: Cultured Club, Highpoint Kombucha, Untamed Ferments, Wildspawn Mushrooms, My Little Farmstand (featuring freshly made mozzarella), Pocono Apiaries, Airmidian Herbal Remedies, Earthen Goat, Heart Beet Studios, Homestead of Easton, Urban BohoChic Jewelry, Knot Too Shabby, The Bubbly Goat, FD Market and Ironbound Farm (dozen varieties of hard cider).
Attendees can also funkify their social media feeds with pictures at a pickle selfie station and with a SCOBY mascot who personifies the commonly used acronym for “symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast.”
A program of the nonprofit Greater Easton Development Partnership, the Easton Farmers’ Market, presented by Capital Blue, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday (May-December) at Scott Park along Larry Holmes Drive.
The EFM features more than 45 vendors in the spacious, outdoor setting bordered by the Delaware and Lehigh rivers. The market moved to Scott Park from its longtime home in Centre Square in 2020 to accommodate COVID-19 health protocols.