PALMER TWP., Pa. - A destination for movies, music and more is nearing its final curtain call in Palmer Township.
FYE, a specialty retailer of entertainment and pop culture merchandise, will close its location at the Palmer Park Mall this weekend.
Large window posters read "everything must go" and "nothing held back," while other signage lets customers know that they can enjoy storewide discounts of 30% to 90% off items' original prices in the store's final days.
Limited merchandise remains, but customers can still shop select CDs, DVDs, vinyl records, apparel, posters and various gifts and collectibles, including Funko Pop! figures. All sales are final.
It's unclear what issues factored into FYE's decision to close the Palmer store.
A worker confirmed the location's upcoming closure this Saturday but directed other questions to FYE's corporate office, which did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Following the Palmer store's closure, FYE's only remaining Lehigh Valley store will be at the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township.
FYE has around 200 stores nationwide, including 18 locations in Pennsylvania.
Other regional stores can be found at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Stroud Mall in Stroud Township and Plymouth Meeting and Willow Grove Park malls in Montgomery County.
Palmer Park Mall, at Park Avenue and Nazareth Road, earlier this year bid farewell to a handful of other businesses, including children's apparel and accessories chain The Children's Place and virtual reality gaming facility VR Cafe.
Day 2 Night Style, offering women's clothing, shoes and accessories, opened in early February.
Additionally, Hocca Bubble Tea, specializing in freshly prepared bubble tea and bubble waffles, will hold its grand opening on Friday, April 14, at one of the mall's kiosks, near the Rainbow fashion store.
The kiosk, operating 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., will offer a grand opening promotion of "buy one, get one 50% off" on the business' top 10 drinks. Hocca also operates a location on Third Street in south Bethlehem.
Other businesses setting up shop at the Palmer Park Mall over the past couple of years include Aslan Jewelers, Cloud City Games, Decor Home Furniture, Mom & Pop's General Store, photography and video studeio Art Video Productions, jewelry and accessories shop Gidget's Glamorous Glimmer and Flatcats (selling cat-embellished gifts and home decor).