BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A destination for locally sourced coffee, bulk food, personal care products and more is coming soon to downtown Bethlehem.
Homeland General Store, a coffeehouse and market specializing in goods for the home, body and soul, is expected to open in early March at 552 N. New St., owner Jessica Watson said.
The shop, occupying a renovated space next to Paranormal Pizza, will sell a wide array of local artisanal creations, including candles, clothing and jewelry, along with recycled and eco-friendly products such as all-natural loofah sponges and coconut fiber pot scrubbers.
"We offer eco-friendly, small-batch items, which I call 'good for your body and soul' type of products," Watson said. "You'll also be able to get your market items - oils, vinegars, jams, jellies and things like that without preservatives."
There will be local, non-GMO foods such as produce and honey, along with a refill station where customers can stock up on bulk food like oats and pasta and cleaning products such as dish soap, laundry detergent and all-purpose cleaner, Watson said.
For the refill station, customers would fill reusable jars and other containers with however much they want of certain items. Pricing would be based on weight.
"We'll also have an apothecary wall, where you can get herbs, loose-leaf teas and other bulk items," Watson said. "So, if you come in and say, 'I want chamomile and shepherd's purse,' we can give you both of those.
"I'm an herbalist. So, if you would come in and say, 'I'm not sleeping at night,' I could pull out catnip, valerian root and chamomile and say, 'Here's your tea, which will help you sleep at night.'"
Watson, a Lehigh Valley native, started Homeland General Store about a year and a half ago in Denver, Colorado after moving there to help her sister, who had just had a baby.
She decided to move the business to Pennsylvania following a request by her son, who wished to graduate high school in the area where he grew up.
"Our agreement was we'll go out there and help his aunt out, but if he ever really wanted to come home, we would have that conversation," Watson said.
In Bethlehem, Watson plans to install a full coffee bar, where customers would be able order their beverage of choice and sip on it while they shop or just relax with it on a nearby couch, surrounded by bookshelves, she said.
She is still in the process of choosing a local coffee roaster and also is in talks with some local bakers to carry pastries and other fresh food items.
"There's a little fireplace, and I'm going to put a couple of couches there to make it a nice gathering area in the middle," Watson said. "In the back yard is a big open space where we'll be able to put tables out in the summer and spring."
"I have someone who wants to come in and do yoga, as well as a woman who wants to teach art lessons. We also want to host book club gatherings and other small events to really enhance the space and build community."
In addition to featuring local artisan wares, Homeland will feature some its own items, including nourishing bath salts and botanical syrups such as "Stress Ease" featuring cardamom and clove and "Digest Ease" featuring ginger and citrus.
"Our number one seller is our in-house made facial oil, and that's an herbal-based facial oil for dry skin," Watson said.
Watson is still finalizing the Bethlehem store's hours, but she plans to operate it daily.
To stay up-to-date on the store's progress, follow the business' social media pages through Instagram and Facebook.