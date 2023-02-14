BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A delicious piece of Bethlehem history is coming to an end.

Pete's Hot Dog Shop, an iconic eatery where generations of Lehigh Valley residents chowed down on hot dogs, cheesesteaks, stewed burgers and pierogies, is set to close March 15 at 400 Broadway on the city's south side, operator Effie Ramirez said.

Ramirez, with help from her three sons, runs the day-to-day operations at Pete's, an 85-year-old business that her parents, John and Stacy Mamounas, have owned since 1988.

The Mamounases recently sold the property.

"We're so appreciative of our customers," Ramirez said. "I've been telling people, 'It's been an honor to serve you for the last 20 years, and I will miss you.' But I'm not going anywhere. You'll still see me out in the community."

Ramirez and her sons are debating whether they will continue Pete's by popping up as a vendor at Musikfest and other local events.

They want to gauge the community's response over the next month.

"We're sad to see it go, and we're sad that we won't see the customers' faces every day, but we could continue on as a pop-up at festivals," said Isaiah Ramirez, Effie's oldest son. "It depends how our last month goes and if people tell us they want to see more of us."

Effie labeled the restaurant's closure "bittersweet," as she's headed operations for around two decades and also raised her children in the restaurant.

Isaiah, 22, recalls spending time at the restaurant as a toddler.

"I grew up in that booth," he said, pointing to one of the orange booths lining the restaurant's wall.

Still, it was "time for something else," said Effie, noting that business had slowly declined and the neighborhood had changed over the years.

She's looking forward to spending more time with family following the restaurant's closure.

"This used to be a big Bethlehem Steel spot, and ever since the Steel closed, it's kind of slowed down a bit," Ramirez said. "We're also very much a neighborhood eatery, and the neighborhood has also changed. Our main customer base was always an older crowd, but during COVID, some people passed and others changed their dining habits and never came back."

The Mamounases purchased Pete's from Teddy Kourpas, whose uncle, Pete Kourpas, founded the business in 1937.

The business is known for its stewed burgers and "Greekers," which are Hatfield hot dogs with chili, mustard and onions.

The chili, made from a secret recipe, is thick and hearty and doesn't seep into the hot dog's bun.

Other menu highlights include cheesesteaks, gyros, chili cheese fries and breakfast items such as omelets, pancakes and French toast.

"The Greeker is our signature item, and we've always had a 'buy four, get one free' special," Ramirez said. "Our stewed burgers are also really popular. They're stewed all day with onions, and we serve them with our chili sauce and ketchup. The old-timers really like them, as we're one of the last restaurants that continue to offer them."

Pete's, which dubs itself the "hot dog king," has changed very little over the decades.

Food is still cooked in an open kitchen near the entrance, and customers can still enjoy their dogs and other eats at orange booths and an eating counter with gray and chrome stools.

"If we decide not to do pop-ups, the secret sauce will be retired," Isaiah said. "So, customers should come get a hot dog while they can over the next month. Everything - our hot dogs, hamburgers, cheesesteaks and gyros - could all be going away forever. So, you should come get them while you can."

Ramirez doesn't know what the new owner's plans are for the property, and she is unsure if it will remain a restaurant.

"It won't be Pete's Hot Dogs," Isaiah interjected.

News of Pete's Hot Dog Shop's upcoming closure comes a couple of weeks after Willy Joe's, an Allentown hot dog shop established in 1945, announced that it's planning to close its location at 2407 Lehigh St. at the end of April.

Willy Joe's will continue to operate its location at 446 N. 15th St. in Allentown.

Pete's, which offers takeout and delivery through third-party services like Grubhub, Door Dash and Uber Eats, is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Info: 610-866-6622; peteshotdogshop.com.