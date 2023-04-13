LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Just in time for spring gatherings, a business selling outdoor furniture, gazebos, grills and more is blossoming with a new, larger location in Lehigh County.
Green Acres Outdoor Living, a family-owned and -operated outdoor furniture company that also sells playsets, pavilions, pergolas and other items, a few weeks ago moved from its home of around 30 years on Mickley Road in Whitehall Township to a new retail location at 219 Schantz Road in Lower Macungie Township.
No changes were made to the business' Northampton County location, which continues to operate on Newburg Road in Lower Nazareth Township.
The Lehigh County store's move was made for more space, with the new location featuring a newly constructed store and showroom as well as a larger outdoor retail area, manager Maria Keiderling said.
"We're very excited to be here," Keiderling said. "We're going to have our open house on the 21st and 22nd of April."
In December 2020, the Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners granted approval for the commercial land development, which included the construction of a 13,500-square-foot retail sales and showroom building, along with a 7,500-square-foot accessory use facility, on Green Acres' roughly 5.2-acre lot.
About 94,500 square feet is dedicated to outdoor storage and display items such as sheds, playsets, outdoor furniture, umbrellas, and general outdoor decor.
Green Acres is known for its wide variety of high-quality patio furniture, including resin wicker, rust-proof aluminum and poly resin.
"Made from 100% recycled milk jugs and plastic, poly resin is an environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional outdoor wooden furniture," a message on Green Acres' website reads. "Poly furniture is not only durable, but has all the comfort and beauty essential to creating a comfortable and inviting spot in your patio or backyard - without compromising style and durability."
In addition to outdoor furniture, Green Acres carries gas, pellet and charcoal grills; vinyl and wooden playsets, including customizable pieces such as ships, castles and trucks; and backyard structures, including hundreds of Amish-crafted gazebos, pavilions and pergolas as well as more than 30 styles of sheds and garages.
Customers also can shop patio umbrellas; Amish-built pet structures such as dog houses, chicken coops and rabbit hutches; and Amish-crafted indoor furniture such as hardwood dining sets, kitchen islands and pieces for the bedroom, office and living room.
The store is currently running a spring kick-off sale, featuring up to 15% off patio furniture, promotional financing for 60 months or up to $2,000 off gazebos, pavilions and pergolas.
"Spring is in the air!" a message on Green Acres' Facebook pages reads. "Make that backyard project happen."
The Swartzentruber family established Green Acres in the late 1980s in Whitehall as a side business to their produce farming operation. Business was originally conducted three days a week from April through July.
"The concept was simple, yet very effective: Sell only high-quality, handmade lawn furniture and picnic tables at a fair price," a message on the business' website reads. "What began as a supplemental source of income to the family produce farm quickly turned into a full time business."
The business has continued to grow over the years, including adding new product lines and expanding delivery/setup services (1999-2001), purchasing a warehouse facility in Hamburg (2003) and creating a home heating oil division to help offset the stagnant winter sales of outdoor products (2004).
In 1999, the family also began leasing space from a nursery company to operate a second store in Easton before moving that outpost to a better location - as seen from Route 33 - in the mid-2000s.
"Through all the changes over the years, the main focus of the company has never been forgotten: To enhance the homes and lives of our customers through every product or service we offer, bringing them joy through outstanding quality, excellent value, and exceptional customer service," a message on the business' website reads.
The Lower Macungie store's open house, on April 21 and 22, will feature food and drinks available for purchase via food trucks as well as complimentary coffee, doughnuts and ice cream, Keiderling said.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Customers also can shop the business' merchandise online at greenacre.info. For more information, call 610-439-8959.