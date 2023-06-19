EASTON, Pa. – The owners of Grille 3501 in South Whitehall Township and Zest Bar + Grille in south Bethlehem are bringing another impressive dining experience to the Lehigh Valley.
Thyme Rooftop Grille, offering a progressive menu highlighting premier New America cuisine, is set to open in the fall on the seventh floor - the rooftop floor - of The Commodore at 100 Northampton St. in downtown Easton, according to a news release.
Thyme, embracing the city of Easton and the site's stunning river views, is the vision of the culinary and social experience that the Trapani family and executive chef Brad Shive plan to deliver to the Lehigh Valley using downtown Easton as their stage.
Thyme will offer indoor and three season balcony outdoor dining. Indoor dining will showcase views of the Delaware and Lehigh rivers, Northampton Street, Third Street, Easton-Phillipsburg bridges, and beyond.
At the same time, the outdoor terrace boasts views of Easton’s downtown and College Hill.
Thyme will be a place where guests can dive deep into Shive's newest creations.
"Tapping into techniques used successfully at Grille 3501 and Zest Bar + Grille, Chef Brad's culinary creativity will continue to shine but in an all-new setting," the release states. "From the appetizers and seasonal salads to the entrées and desserts, Thyme will offer new twists on, as well as a few of favorites from, the award-winning Grille 3501 and Zest Bar + Grille menus."
The beverage program at Thyme will feature fresh takes on seasonal cocktails along with a curated selection of draft and bottle beer featuring selections from local craft breweries. Thyme will also showcase a varietal-focused wine list designed for celebrating birthdays, promotions and other special occasions or just enjoying drinks with friends.
Floor-to-ceiling skylight windows shape the space and focus on the beautiful river views below.
A 24-seat bar will take center stage as customers enter the warm and vibrant space.
"The corner of the restaurant is anchored by a life size see-through clock that serves as inspiration for our name and showcases the Delaware River below," the release continues.
The dining room will feature several tables adjacent to the glass windows to showcase the views from the rooftop space, while the outdoor terrace will have a natural feeling and focus on comfort and the surrounding environment.
Additionally, Thyme will offer two semi-private areas that can be transformed into the proper function for a group event.
Thyme will serve dinner and brunch, with brunch being offered solely on Saturdays and Sundays.
Tentative hours are 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (brunch) and 4-10 p.m. (dinner) Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (brunch) and 4-8 p.m. (dinner) Sundays.
Ample parking will be available in the lot located directly next to The Commodore after certain hours as well as street parking around the surrounding blocks.
The Commodore, a seven-story, mixed-use structure, was delayed due to COVID-19 but is now expected to be complete later this year.
The building will feature 32 luxury rental apartments, 14,000 square feet of office space on two floors and Thyme on the seventh floor.
Additionally, the building will feature ground-floor retail spaces, with Bella Bridesmaids Allentown set to move from its downtown Allentown location and Bangor-based Clever Girl Winery set to open a new location.
For residents of the building, amenities will include a fitness center, dog wash area, secured package room, lounge and limited reserve parking.