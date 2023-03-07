QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A nonprofit organization known for bringing individuals, families and communities together to build affordable homes with those in need is expanding its footprint in upper Bucks County.
Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County, whose mission is to create, promote and preserve home affordability in Bucks County, is planning to open a third ReStore location in Quakertown.
Existing locations can be found at 539 Jacksonville Road in Warminster Township; and 1337 E. Lincoln Highway in the Levittown section of Middletown Township.
The new store and donation center, set to open in the spring, will occupy a former SV Sports location at 38 N. West End Blvd., in the Trainer's Station shopping center, according to an announcement on the Warminster Habitat ReStore's Facebook page.
It will be located between Ross and Grocery Outlet.
"More ReStores = more affordable homeownership and home repair opportunities throughout Bucks County (and more treasures for you to find in the stores)," the announcement reads.
Habitat for Humanity ReStores are home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, home improvement products, building materials and other items at a fraction of their retail prices.
"Every purchase, every donation, and every hour volunteered supports our mission to create, promote, and preserve home affordability in Bucks County," a description on the nonprofit's website reads.
Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County partners with people in need of decent, affordable housing to build a place to call home.
To purchase a home through Habitat Bucks, applicants must live or work in Bucks County, demonstrate need, have a total household gross income that fits within the nonprofit's income guidelines, have a stable income and satisfactory credit history, show ability to afford projected mortgage payments and partner with Habitat Bucks, completing "sweat equity" hours and participating in media coverage.
"Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage," a message on the nonprofit's website reads. "With our help, Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families."
Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County also partners with homeowners to complete affordable interior and exterior home repairs and modifications that increase the safety, accessibility, condition and livability of their home; and provides free financial education through its Almost Home program, which is open to all community members regardless of their homeownership goals.
Founded in 1990, the nonprofit has built 125 homes and completed 205 home repair projects to date.
Around 1,200 volunteers help further Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County's mission each year, and volunteers are currently being sought to assist with the Quakertown location.
"Every hand makes a difference," an announcement reads. "Email: volunteer@habitatbucks.org to lend a hand. Right now we're setting up and painting."