EASTON, Pa. - A multifaceted business continues to blossom with a sister venture in downtown Easton.
Jupiter Crush, offering cosmetic tattooing and traditional makeup and hairstyling services for film, photo and events such as weddings and proms, is now operating alongside Elysian Salon - a full-service hair salon for men and women of all ages - at 230 Ferry St., Suite 205.
In accordance with Pennsylvania Department of State requirements, owner Jessica Jones recently installed a wall partition to separate the salon from the rest of the space, and she will celebrate the upgraded facilities with a ribbon-cutting and expansion celebration, 5:30-9 p.m. Friday.
"The event on the 31st marks my 13 years as a professional stylist and traditional makeup artist, six years brick-and-mortar for Jupiter Crush, two years at the new downtown Easton location and now the birth of Elysian Salon," Jones said. "And my birthday is April Fool's. So, it's a perfect time to celebrate all of the things."
Two years ago, Jones moved Jupiter Crush from its original space in Catasauqua to a larger, 900-square-foot space on the second floor of the Karl Stirner Arts Building in downtown Easton.
The business also offers on-location hair and makeup services, as well as lessons and apprenticeships for individuals looking to pursue a career in cosmetic tattooing, traditional makeup services or both.
Additionally, Jones welcomes photographers to use the Easton space for portraits and professional headshots, and it also serves as a gallery for local artists to display and sell their work.
Vintage jewelry, collectibles and local artisans' handmade goods are available for purchase.
"I'm really excited," Jones said. "All of the original facets of Jupiter Crush are staying the same. We've simply added an in-house, full-service salon to complement it."
Jones previously worked as a stylist at Easton's Suddenly Samantha Salon for more than a decade, and she continues to work as a commercial makeup artist and hair stylist, helping individuals look their best for fashion shows, photo shoots, television appearances and more.
A member of The Society of Permanent Cosmetic Professionals, Jones also performs 3-D areola repigmentation for breast cancer survivors who have undergone mastectomies as well as individuals who have undergone other types of breast surgery.
In Easton, she's working alongside a part-time employee, Jessica Cavanaugh, who is well-versed in the same skills.
Among the pair's lengthy list of services are men's and women's haircuts, highlights, balayage, color, color corrections, perms, blow-outs/styling, updos, lash lifts/tints, brow tints, waxing, traditional makeup and permanent makeup (brows, lips, hair simulation, scar diminishing and more).
"The goal from when Jupiter Crush first opened in 2017 was to have all of what I do under one roof, but it took a lot to get here with state requirements for the two businesses to come to fruition and coexist in the same space," Jones said. "So, the expansion is complete and finally we are ready to blast off!"
Friday's expansion celebration will feature raffles and complimentary snacks and beverages.
To schedule a hair, makeup or cosmetic tattooing appointment, call 610-443-1717 or e-mail jupitercrushbeauty@gmail.com.
For more information, visit jupitercrush.com and follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages.