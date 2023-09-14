WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. – HangDog, the region’s new “eatertainment” destination featuring a four-story ropes course, beer garden, food truck and more, on Thursday announced its inaugural Fall Fest – a “celebration of adventure and autumn delights” - running from Sept. 29 through Oct. 2.
HangDog, at 410 Cedarville Road in Williams Township, invites families, friends, and adventurers to indulge in a weekend packed with autumnal festivities, live music, seasonal food and beverages, and more.
“Fall Fest at HangDog is designed to be the ultimate family-friendly experience,” said Mike McCreary, owner of HangDog. “We've crafted an event that truly has something for everyone, no matter their age or personal interests. From climbing adventures to seasonal flavors, live music, and games, it's a perfect venue for families to create lasting memories together."
A full slate of activities
HangDog's Fall Fest will offer an extensive array of activities designed to appeal to guests of all ages. Enjoy live music performances Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday to keep the atmosphere buzzing. The first 50 climbers on Saturday and Sunday will receive a pumpkin for decorating. As the sun sets, night climbing kicks off under mesmerizing fall lighting effects.
Savor the flavors of the season
Visitors can expect specialty fall-inspired artisanal pizzas, unique seasonal slushie flavors and guest beers from Lehigh Valley breweries such as McCall Collective Brewing Company, Seven Sirens Brewing Company, and Weyerbacher Brewing Company.
More entertainment options
In addition to the climbing fun and gastronomical treats, guests can also enjoy a variety of yard games. The venue remains dog-friendly and welcomes guests to bring their four-legged friends along for the fun.
Admission and more
Admission to the Fall Fest is free. Standard rates for the ropes course still apply for those wanting to make the climb. The ropes course rate is $49.95 per person for adults (ages 18 and up), $44.95 for kids (ages 8-17) and $29.95 for the little adventurers (ages 5-7).
Additionally, HangDog is offering a 365 Pass for individuals and families. The Single 365 Pass allows for one adult to use the ropes course up to one climb session per day at the cost of $199.00. The Family 365 Pass is for up to four people and is also valid for each individual to use the ropes course for one climb session per day, priced at $599. Both passes are valid for one calendar year from the date of purchase.