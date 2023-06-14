WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - An outdoor adventure venue is taking shape just off I-78 in Northampton County.
HangDog Outdoor Adventure, in Williams Township, is expected to be completed in late July.
This week, major pole verticals are being raised.
The course itself will be built by the end of this month.
Next month, shipping containers will be fitted to create the bar and customer facilities, finishing work will take place, and landscaping will be completed.
Owner Michael McCreary says, when it's done, Hangdog should be the largest outdoor adventure course in the northeast U.S.