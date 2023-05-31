HATFIELD TWP., Pa. - On-the-go individuals seeking to fill up their vehicle's gas tanks while fueling up on coffee, hoagies and “Sizzli” breakfast sandwiches will soon have a new spot to patronize in Montgomery County.
Wawa, the Delaware County-based convenience store and gas station chain with more than 1,000 locations in six states and Washington D.C., will hold a grand opening of its newest regional location on Friday, June 2, at 1900 N. Broad St. in Hatfield Township, near Lansdale.
It will be the company's fourth Hatfield area location, with two others situated on Bethlehem Pike in Hatfield Township and another operating at 200 Forty Foot Road in Towamencin Township, just outside Hatfield Township.
Doors will open at 8 a.m., and the first 100 customers will receive a limited-edition Wawa Coffee Hoagies Kindness T-shirt.
Grand opening festivities will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, various giveaways and remarks from Wawa store leadership, local officials and community partners.
There also will be a charitable Hoagies for Heroes hoagie building competition between local first responders benefiting their charities of choice.
The Hatfield Township Police Department team — consisting of Cpl. Sean Scanlan, Detectives Eric Geiger and Ryan Saunders, and Officers Keith Blank and Patrick Kivlin — will be building sandwiches to benefit the Officer William J. Chapman Memorial Fund.
Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey.
Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process.
As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products.
Today, Wawa locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. offer freshly prepared and ready-to-go foods, coffee and other beverages, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs.
Popular food offerings include Sizzli breakfast sandwiches, signature hoagies, paninis, wraps, quesadillas, burgers, salads, soups and sides.
Wawa opened its 1,000th store in April in Oaklyn, N.J., and it broke ground on its first North Carolina store in mid-May in Kill Devil Hills.