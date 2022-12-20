EASTON, Pa. - A health-focused cafe and juice bar is expanding operations in Northampton County.
Green Vida Company, specializing in 100% organic cold-pressed juices and "real food made with love and transparency," is growing its cold-pressed juice business in Easton.
Husband and wife owners Wilson and Jackie Rueda recently purchased a commercial property at 104 N. Fourth St. in the city to expand the operation, according to a news release.
The couple acquired the property with a commercial loan arranged by Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown.
Green Vida is only moving its juicing operation and will continue to operate its flagship cafe and juice bar in the Park Plaza on Sullivan Trail in Forks Township and another location inside the Easton Public Market on Northampton Street.
Jackie anticipates the move will occur in early 2023.
"Juicing is definitely keeping us busy, and we just didn't have much space to grow in our current location," Jackie said. "So, instead of renting another space for juicing, we purchased a property."
To start, the Fourth Street property will just be production space, but Jackie said it may incorporate retail space as well down the line.
"We're probably going to revisit having a retail store there at some point," Jackie said.
The Ruedas opened their original Green Vida location in Bangor in 2018 before moving the business to a larger location in Forks Township in 2019. A second outpost opened in 2021 in downtown Easton.
Both locations serve up cold-pressed juices along with other items such as organic salads, sandwiches, smoothies and smoothie bowls, all made from scratch using non-GMO ingredients.
"We use 100% organic produce, sometimes locally sourced but always organic," Jackie said. "And for our juices, we process the produce through our commercial juicer. The difference between cold-pressed juicing and juicing from a centrifugal juicer, which is the kind you normally see in a juice bar, is it doesn't oxidize the fruits and vegetables. So, with cold-pressed juices, every nutrient and enzyme makes it into the bottle."
Green Vida's juices are raw and feature at least two pounds of fruits and vegetables in each bottle, Jackie said.
The business' juice cleanses, available for one, two or three days, have also become popular among people looking to lead a healthier lifestyle.
"A lot of people do the juice cleanses for weight loss, but we try not to market them as such because they're so much more than that," Jackie said. "They kind of give your digestive system a break. Since you're not digesting food, your body's absorbing all of the nutrients immediately."
"So, when you drink a juice, it's kind of like resetting your body. It's like a mild detox. It helps with brain fog, resets the metabolism and helps the immune system."
The Ruedas established Green Vida after discovering the positive effects that a nutritional diet with natural, high-quality ingredients had on their autistic son’s physical and behavioral health.
"Our son with autism wasn't really developing as much as we wanted him to even though he was going through therapy," Jackie said. "He was 4 years old and wasn't talking. He was sick all of the time. So, I read about an organic, gluten-free, dairy-free diet for them to help lower inflammation. Soon after that, he said his first words, he wasn't sick anymore and it just jump-started his development."
To stay up-to-date on Green Vida happenings, follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages.