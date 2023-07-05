The owners of a beloved Bethlehem-based eatery are looking for a new operator to take the reins.
Carl’s Corner, a popular cheesesteak spot that has operated for more than 25 years at 2 W. Elizabeth Ave., is up for sale.
The "hometown favorite," which opened a second location in 2021 at 848 Nazareth Pike in Lower Nazareth Township, has a listing price of $499,900. That price tag includes the business, inventory and equipment at both locations.
No real estate is included in the listing, but the owners are willing to entertain the sale of the Bethlehem property.
Carl's has been a family-owned and -operated business since 1996, and Matt and Cindy Weintraub took control in 2018 after discovering the eatery's original owners, Carl and Betsy Souders, were planning to retire.
The stress of operating the business has weighed on the Weintraubs, leading them to put it up for sale about a week ago, Cindy said.
"I have a lot of things going on, and honestly, the stress is more than I can handle," Cindy said on Wednesday. "I absolutely love it, but it's not healthy for me."
"There's so much to owning a business. And it's not that I didn't know about it, but knowing the requirements, demands and responsibilities is one thing, and living with it and juggling a family is something entirely different. Plus, I have some new-found health issues, which I've had since last fall. So, this is something that I've been thinking about."
Carl's is known for its cheesesteaks and other freshly prepared items such as burgers, hot and cold subs, wraps, salads, chicken sandwiches and "fryer delights," including curly fries, pierogies, breaded mushrooms and mozzarella sticks.
The restaurant's strong following has helped it to win several local cheesesteak contests over the years.
In a message on the business' Facebook page, Cindy noted that it was a "heartbreaking decision" to put the business up for sale, but it was "one that needed to be made."
Selling "does not mean closing," she stressed, and it will be business as usual until a sale takes place.
Both restaurants are temporarily closed while the Weintraubs and staff enjoy vacations. The eateries will reopen on Monday, July 10.
"I absolutely LOVE Carl’s, the customers especially, and I’m so grateful for my staff!" Weintraub wrote in the announcement. "I truly look forward to each day, wondering who I’ll see for lunch or dinner!"
"After my brain aneurysm and cerebral stroke in 2020- I always remained very optimistic that I could fully recover and be 'Wonder Woman!' I have given it almost 5 years at Bethlehem and 1.7 years in Nazareth, but the stress of business ownership is proving to be too much for me, and there are family matters that require my full attention and care ….including my own health."
The Bethlehem spot has been a popular destination for cheesesteaks, subs and sides for more than 30 years.
Originally, Carl and Betsy Souders opened J’s Steaks and Subs in 1991, before Carl decided to do it “his way” and call the local joint “Carl’s Corner" in 1996, according to the online business description.
Since then, the business has built a reputation for serving up top-notch eats alongside friendly banter.
The Weintraubs also give back to the community - donating to local charities, participating in local fundraisers and supporting local students, first responders and veterans.
Once in a while, they also will host a “Special Needs Sunday”—inspired by their autistic son, David—designed to offer individuals with special needs a warm, inviting, relaxed social experience with fellow peers and families.
Business has been "thriving" at both locations, which both feature indoor and outdoor seating, Cindy said.
"We absolutely love Carl’s and I’m still passionate about what we strove to do, and I’m so proud of how far we’ve come, but I cannot reach the finish line and do 'it all' as the owner," Cindy wrote in the announcement.
"With so many challenges along the way….both businesses are thriving, but our goal was NOT to own successful businesses- it was to make a difference…and we tried our very best. We will hope to find new owners that will carry on the Carl’s tradition, value, taste and friendly service! Selling does not mean closing!"