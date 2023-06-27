EASTON, Pa. - A popular Easton hot dog shop is temporarily closed due to damage caused by Monday's severe storms.
Downtown Dawgs, at 77 N. Fourth St., suffered ceiling damage as a result of the storms, which also brought hail, strong winds, flash flooding and a tornado to the region, according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
On Tuesday, box fans were set up inside the shop and a plastic covering was draped across the counter.
"Due to the torrential rain yesterday, unfortunately our ceiling has caved in and we are forced to close down until further notice," the post reads. "Please check our social media for updates. We apologize and can't wait to get back to serving you all."
The extent of the shop's damage and a general timeframe for reopening are unclear.
Calls made to the shop seeking more details went unanswered on Tuesday.
Downtown Dawgs, which also sells other food items such as burgers, cheesesteaks and Italian sausage sandwiches, has experienced similar building issues in recent months.
In early May, the shop was closed for a few days due to a significant leak from heavy rain and subsequent damage to the business' point of sale system, according to posts on the business' Facebook page.
Then, on June 12, the shop announced that it was closing early "due to yet another significant leak."
"Time to relocate you guys had nothing but trouble," one person commented on the business' most recent announcement.
Downtown Dawgs, which opened in 2013, utilizes fresh ingredients including local produce, Boar’s Head bacon and fresh steak sandwich rolls.
Customers also can enjoy sides such as cheesesteak egg rolls, fresh-breaded chicken tenders and fresh-cut chili cheese fries.