EASTON, Pa. - A corner store selling eggs, bread, produce and other groceries has joined Easton's retail roster.
Berwick Convenience Store, offering canned goods, condiments, cleaning products and more, opened last week at 742 W. Berwick St. on the city's South Side.
Owner Bill Bosques of Bethlehem spent the past several months overhauling the space, which previously housed a laundromat, with new flooring, walls, coolers and more.
Customers can shop a wide array of fruits and vegetables, deli meats and cheeses, dairy products such as milk and butter, snacks such as chips and cookies, and personal care products such as soap, toothpaste and toilet paper.
There are also juices, sodas, disposable cups and plates, condiments such as mustard and mayonnaise, and frozen foods such as burritos, French fries, ice cream and pizza.
"We have a little bit of everything - milk, eggs, deli items, frozen foods, fresh produce, Goya products, pet food, detergent and so on," Bosques said. "We are providing something that's needed in the area, and we are helping the community, which has welcomed us with open arms."
Berwick Convenience Store, open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, also offers bill pay, money orders, MoneyGram money transfers and ATM accessibility. Two skill game machines are available, and Pennsylvania Lottery sales are coming soon.
Customers also can shop fresh breads, pastries and other baked goods from Reading's El Gallito Bakery; cleaning products such as brooms, mops, dish soap, Brillo pads, disinfecting wipes and toilet bowl cleaner; and other food and groceries such as candy, coffee, sugar, corn oil, cake and pancake mixes, hot sauces, salad dressings, tortillas, canned beans, candles and trash bags.
The store is a family affair, with Bosques' wife, Miriam, and daughter, Michelle, assisting in various capacities. Bosque's friend, Tony Flores, is helping manage the store.
"We keep bringing more items in," Bosques said. "Right now, we're just getting situated and getting to know the community. We want the community to know that we are good people with good values, and we're here for whatever they need."