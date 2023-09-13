EASTON, Pa. – Heritage and heat will take center stage at the Easton Farmers’ Market during the next two weekends as the market celebrates Hispanic Cultural Day (Sept. 16) and presents its annual Hot Pepper Eating Competition (Sept. 23) at Easton’s Scott Park.
Hispanic Cultural Heritage Day (Sept. 16)
In honor of National Hispanic Cultural Month and to recognize the diverse heritage of the region’s Hispanic population, the market will feature Hispanic crafts as well as live music from six-piece Latin band Herencia Jibara (10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.). Foods will include freshly prepared quesabirrias, tamales and elote from Antijitos Latino Restaurant, and empanadas, tacos, chips and guacamole, and chorizo from Tierra de Fuego.
Guest vendor Isasuma, which also has a location at 441 Northampton St., will be selling unique bags, clutches, earrings, bracelets, rings, necklaces and shoes produced by Colombian artisans. Isasuma’s mission is to support and empower small at-risk artisan communities. Its leaders travel and work directly with a small group of entrepreneurial indigenous artisans and small shops in Latin America.
14th Annual Hot Pepper Eating Competition (Sept. 23)
With chile peppers in prime season, the market will host its 14th annual Hot Pepper Eating Competition at 11 a.m. Two-time defending champion Kelly Joel Myers (social media hashtag #watchmeburn) will try to make it three blistering wins in a row against other brave souls who willingly set fire to their tongues and torture their digestive tracts to reign as the captain of capsaicin.
A daunting, fiery challenge awaits competitors again in 2023: the pepper for the 10th and final round will be the hottest pepper in the world: Dragon's Breath. Clocking in at a blistering 2.48 million Scoville heat units, it is 300 times hotter than a jalapeno and more scorching than the famed Carolina Reaper. Last year’s competition ended when Myers bested runner-up Matthew Leto after three tie-breaker rounds that included two Carolina Reapers; followed by two Dragon’s Breath; and then, a Carolina Reaper/Dragon’s Breath combination.
All of the hot peppers in this year’s competition will again be grown by Easton Urban Farm, part of Easton Area Neighborhood Center on the city’s Southside. Easton Urban Farm will have a fiery selection of peppers available for purchase.
Pre-registration for the competition is required at eastonfarmersmarket.com/hot-pepper-eating-competition/. Audience trivia for prizes will occur throughout the competition.
Guest vendors for the day will be Fraktured Sauces, Kashmir & Ewe, Daughter of the Charm, Knot too Shabby, Antojitos Latino Restaurant, Isasuma, and Easton Candle Co.
A program of the nonprofit Greater Easton Development Partnership, the Easton Farmers’ Market, presented by Capital Blue, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday (May-December) at Scott Park along Larry Holmes Drive.
The market is America’s oldest, continuous open-air market and features more than 45 vendors in the spacious, outdoor setting bordered by the Delaware and Lehigh rivers.
The market moved to Scott Park from its longtime home in Centre Square in 2020 to accommodate COVID-19 health protocols.