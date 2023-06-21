BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A smorgasbord of tasty dishes and deals will soon satisfy hungry diners in the Christmas City.
Historic Bethlehem Summer Restaurant Week, kicking off Sunday and continuing through July 1, will feature prix-fixe menus and other promotions at more than a dozen downtown Bethlehem restaurants — from Main Street mainstays such as Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works to Broad Street hot spots such as Edge Restaurant.
No passes, tickets or coupons are required for the event, which is presented by the Downtown Bethlehem Association. Instead, diners may simply visit their favorite participating restaurants throughout the week to enjoy the specials.
Some restaurants require reservations, though, and it is recommended to call the establishments in advance of your visit to ensure seating availability. Outdoor dining is also offered at many of the restaurants.
"Enjoy a variety of specials throughout the week whether you visit a familiar favorite or try something new!" a message on the event's flyer reads.
McCarthy's Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar will offer a three-course menu ($35), with entree options of cottage pie, lamb shank, Irish cream chicken, Jameson barbecue salmon and vegetable curry, while Corked 2.0 will offer a four-course menu ($40), with entree options of chicken parmesan, beef tips with linguine, herb-crusted salmon with mashed potatoes and vegetables, penne with vodka sauce and honey-garlic chicken with mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Multi-course menus also will be offered at Apollo Grill, featuring a three-course dinner ($35.23), with entree options of pan-seared salmon, chicken chili, sweet corn carbonara, peach barbecue short ribs and grilled pork mignon; Edge, featuring a three-course meal ($45), with entree options of chimichurri steak, pulled pork tacos, clams and linguine, chicken saltimbocca and a vegetable and jasmine rice bowl; and Fegley's Bethlehem Brew Works, featuring a four-course dinner ($35), with entree options of strawberry chicken salad, baby back ribs, mac n cheese (various varieties), salmon burger and mango mahi.
Tapas on Main and Urbano will each offer three-course dinners for $39. Tapas will feature second-course options of grilled swordfish, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, vegetable risotto and chicken penne vodka, while Urbano's second-course options will include salmon romesco, stuffed mushrooms and Urbano "bracciole."
For individuals interested in breakfast, The Flying Egg will offer a two-course menu ($14.95), featuring second-course options of pancake tacos, steak skillet, banana Fosters pancakes and a morning wrap (spinach, mushrooms, scrambled eggs, avocado and cheddar cheese); and Billy's Downtown Diner will offer a two-course menu ($14.95), featuring second-course options of Yanna's Omelette, Pano's Omelette and Berry Krunch (three slices of French bread dipped in house egg mixture, topped with house-made pecan granola, fresh strawberries, dried cranberries, brown sugar glaze, whipped cream and powdered sugar).
Other participating restaurants include The Brick, Casa del Mofongo, Randevoo Restaurant, The Melting Pot Bethlehem and Hotel Bethlehem's Tap Room and 1741 on the Terrace restaurants.
The event features a "#PostYourPlate" contest where diners could win a gift card from each participating restaurant.
To enter to win, diners must like the "Visit Historic Bethlehem" Instagram and Facebook pages, take a picture of their meal from one of the participating restaurants' special menus and upload the photo to social media (tagging the participating restaurant and using #PostYourPlate in the post).
For more information, visit the Historic Bethlehem Summer Restaurant Week event page.