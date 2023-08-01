HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A longstanding Northampton County restaurant will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants later this month.
America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focused on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its “ABR Roadshow” to Hanoverville Roadhouse, at 5001 Hanoverville Road in Hanover Township, on Aug.15, according to a news release.
Hanoverville Roadhouse, located about a mile north of Bethlehem, is known for its "fine American country inspired dishes," according to the business' website.
Popular dishes will be highlighted in the episode, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owner Mark Dennis about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired on social media channels at a later date.
Dennis, who owns a construction company, attended bartending school as a teen to have a fun side job for extra cash.
He managed a couple of bars in Los Angeles before moving back to the region, eventually starting the construction business but always bartending on the side.
Dennis purchased Hanoverville Roadhouse a little more than five years ago, and his construction background came in handy as the roughly 200-year-old building was run-down and needed major improvements.
Three months after back surgery and amid downtime during the pandemic, he renovated the structure with help from his mother.
Due to a developer changing the traffic pattern in the area, Dennis says a lot of people think Hanoverville Roadhouse is closed. He wants his experience on “ABR Roadshow” to help communicate that the restaurant is still in business.
“I just want to get the word out there that we’re still here, and where we’re at,” said Dennis, adding that he knows the restaurant is hard to get to. “It’s very frustrating.”
Dennis preserves local history by purchasing memorabilia from now-closed attractions. Items from the Boyd Theatre, signage and front doors of The Newburg Inn, and prints of historic Bethlehem are on display inside the restaurant. Additionally, the eatery is believed to be haunted.
“We just had a film crew here last September for an episode for a paranormal show,” said Dennis, adding that the show “Ghost Hunters” paid a visit to the restaurant when it was under the previous owner. “We’ve caught things on tape. People experience things when they’re here for dinner.”
Popular menu items that may be featured on the episode include the reuben pierogies, a recipe that Dennis says he came up with in his sleep, and the best-seller butter rum chicken, which features pineapple and cashews in a butter rum sauce.
“That’s been a recipe in this restaurant for decades,” Dennis said.
When she’s not painting, Dennis’ mother makes all of the restaurant’s desserts, including "piecaken," a pie baked within a cake. At least a dozen homemade desserts are available daily.
America’s Best Restaurants will be filming at Hanoverville Roadhouse from 3 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 15. The restaurant’s episode premiere date will be announced on the company’s Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website.
Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured.
Other regional restaurants that have been featured on the ABR Roadshow include Biaggio Pizzeria & Restaurant in South Whitehall Township, Leather Corner Post Bar & Grille in Orefield, Surv in Forks Township, Notch Modern Kitchen & Bar in Lower Macungie Township, The Hattery Stove & Still in Doylestown and Plumsteadville Inn in Pipersville.
Constructed in 1825, the building that houses Hanoverville Roadhouse originated as a stagecoach stop and was also home to a post office, general store, an inn, a brothel and a biker bar over the ensuing decades, according to the restaurant’s website.
By the 1930s, the Roadhouse was used as a restaurant, bar, and hunting lodge, and it gained prominence as a family dining establishment - with Sunday dinners becoming a local institution - in the 1940s and 1950s.
During the 1960s and 1970s, the first-floor walls were removed to form one large room. A stage was built along with two bars, and rock-and-roll music became the order of the day.
“Hanoverville Roadhouse has found the perfect equation for casual grace in the last few decades,” an online description reads. “The bar and grill have plenty of country charm with the dining rooms broken up into small nooks divided by stained glass dividers and repurposed farmhouse doors.”