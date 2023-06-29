LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley's newest home improvement store is almost ready to help customers with do-it-yourself projects.
The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, is set to open at 6 p.m. July 26 at 5877 Hamilton Blvd. in Lower Macungie Township, a company spokesperson said.
Promotions and other festivities will include a Spin Wheel offering customers a chance to win prizes, free kids' workshops from 6 to 9 p.m., refreshments, prizes and giveaways.
The store's grand opening will then take place on the following day, July 27, with the following festivities planned:
• Food trucks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
• Refreshments from 3 to 7 p.m.;
• Guests will win a prize from the spin wheel;
• Hard hats distributed at main entrance;
• Mystery Gift Cards will be distributed by Brand Ambassadors; and
• WAEB 104.1 FM, a Top 40 Contemporary Hits station, will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with giveaways and music.
The Lower Macungie store, in the Macungie Crossing shopping center, will open at 6 a.m. on July 27.
The Home Depot employs approximately 475,000 associates and operates more than 2,320 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico.
Other Home Depot locations in Lehigh and Northampton counties are on South 25th Street in Palmer Township, Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township, MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township and Glenwood Street in Allentown.
The Home Depot was founded in 1978 by Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank.
Customers can shop items in a wide array of categories and departments, including bath and faucets, blinds and window treatments, building materials, decor and furniture, doors and windows, electrical, flooring and area rugs, hardware, heating and cooling, kitchen, lawn and garden, lighting and ceiling fans, outdoor living, paint, plumbing, storage and organization and tools.