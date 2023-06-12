WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley’s newest outdoor adventure venue is going vertical this week.
HangDog Outdoor Adventure, a premier outdoor ropes course in Williams Township, is coming closer to fruition as major pole structures will be raised at the Easton area site Wednesday through Friday, according to a news release.
Course construction is expected to be complete by the end of June, and other work - including landscaping and fit-out of shipping containers to house the bar and customer facilities - is expected to wrap up in July.
The entire venue is expected to be complete for opening to the public in late July at 410 Cedarville Road, just off Interstate 78.
Hangdog, billed as an "eatertainment destination" and the largest outdoor ropes course in the Northeastern United States, also will feature a dog-friendly beer garden, gourmet food truck, lights show, cafe, and live music venue.
The “live adventure” ropes course will consist of four stories of climbing obstacles and zip-lines. Highlights of the course include 115 climbing elements, a giant swing 45-feet above the ground, two 240-foot ziplines, free fall jump and a kids course (suitable for ages 4-7).
In future years, HangDog will open its season on April 1 and close for the winter sometime in November, depending on the weather.
HangDog is owned by Michael McCreary, who also operates Allentown indoor go-carting venue Lehigh Valley Grand Prix and its accompanying axe-throwing facility Go! Axe.
The new business' mascot is Dewey, modeled after McCreary's own beloved dog.
“We’re proud to be opening our second adrenaline destination in the Lehigh Valley,” McCreary said in a recent announcement. “I was inspired by the resurgence of interest in outdoor family-friendly activities during the pandemic and knew that the Lehigh Valley needed a one-stop food and fun destination for day trippers and residents.”
Hangdog is a climbing term for when climbers rest on a rope. Climbers hangdog when it’s time to take a rest, take in the views and enjoy the adventure.
"Hangdog isn’t just a moment in climbing, but a lifestyle, and our team is bringing that to the Lehigh Valley," a message on the business' website reads.
The high ropes course was granted zoning approval by the Williams Township Zoning Hearing Board in February 2022.
Officials said the course will have the capacity for up to 150 guests and is expected to create 30-40 new job opportunities.
“My family loves the outdoors!" McCreary said at the time. "The one silver lining from the COVID -19 experience is that it taught a lot of people that they love to be outdoors as well. We want to encourage people to get off technology, enjoy experiences together, and push their comfort boundaries.”
To learn more about HangDog, visit its website and follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages.