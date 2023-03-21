UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Spring has sprung, and with it comes a new destination for ice cream, milkshakes, and other cool treats in the Lehigh Valley.
Batch Microcreamery, offering super premium, hand-crafted ice cream, will hold a grand opening of its first storefront location 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, 2880 Center Valley Parkway, Upper Saucon Township, according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
The shop will be in Suite 604, next to Lashes by Gab and across from Red Robin.
The renovated space previously housed other ice cream shops, including Maggie Moo's Ice Cream & Treatery and Center Valley Creamery.
Grand opening festivities will include various gift raffles, with winners being contacted after the weekend celebration, according to the online announcement.
Batch, offering ice cream and other chilled treats such as floats, milkshakes and sundaes, also operates stands at the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown and Shepherd Hills Golf Club in Lower Macungie Township along with a food truck that can be booked for private events.
The Shepherd Hills location is closed for the season and will reopen later this spring.
Staple and rotating ice cream flavors include popular selections such as cold brew, dulce de leche, strawberry and Madagascar bourbon vanilla.
Other menu highlights include ice cream sandwiches (two scoops of ice cream between two chocolate chip cookies) and ice cream nachos (waffle chips with three scoops of ice cream and your choice of three toppings).
Batch got its start at the Downtown Allentown Market in 2019, but the owners closed that location in August in preparation for "new opportunities ahead," they announced on the business' Facebook page.
"The market has helped us launch a recognizable brand and more importantly, helped us establish relationships with all of you… our beloved Batch family!" the announcement continues. "For that, we are forever grateful."
News of Batch's grand opening follows a flurry of other activity at The Promenade Shops.
Handmade Mystic - Healing Crystals & Jewelry, selling healing crystals and hand-crafted jewelry, held a grand opening of its third location in early March.
The 1,950-square-foot store, between Hand & Stone and J. Jill, supplements Handmade Mystic's other locations in Emmaus and Doylestown.
Additionally, two other tenants are coming soon.
Love Obsessed, a trendy boutique offering women's clothing, jewelry, accessories and unique gift items, is expected to open in April near Altar'd State.
The business also operates a warehouse location at 110 S. Front St. in Souderton.
Lastly, Turning Point, an award-winning breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant chain with more than 20 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023 at the Upper Saucon Township shopping center.
The 4,449-square-foot restaurant will be located near UBreakIFix and Playa Bowls at the open-air center, 2845 Center Valley Parkway.
The Promenade Shops, which debuted in 2006 with more than 70 tenants, now has around 20 vacant storefronts.
Businesses that have recently left the shopping center include All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. and Evolve Salon & Spa, while other new additions include ELITE Salons & Suites and Squishable.
Batch, which will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays, is hiring workers for its Promenade Shops and Shepherd Hills locations. Individuals interested in applying should e-mail info@batchmicrocreamery.com.