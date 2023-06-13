ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown real estate developer is bringing an iconic taste of New York to the Queen City.
Nat Hyman, who has built several hundred apartments in downtown Allentown, is planning to open a Nathan's Famous Hot Dog food trailer on June 21 at 328 W. Linden St. in downtown Allentown, at the southwest corner of Linden Street and American Parkway.
Hours for the food trailer, which will feature nearby picnic tables, will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Hyman is opening the food trailer in advance of the Lehigh Valley's first Nathan's restaurant, which he expects to open at the same property - next to his Tribeca and Adelaide apartment complexes - next year.
The food trailer's menu will feature almost everything that the brick-and-mortar restaurant will offer, Hyman said.
Customers will be able to order Nathan's beef hot dogs, including chili/cheese dogs and bacon/cheese dogs, along with fresh burgers such as the BBQ Bacon Tribeca Burger (barbecue sauce, onion rings, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese), Philly cheesesteaks, chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, corn dog nuggets, fries and onion rings.
"It has a pretty extensive menu, and we put it in a place where it won't interfere with the construction of the building," Hyman said.
Hyman received zoning approval for the restaurant nearly two years ago, and he originally hoped to open the eatery in the spring or summer of 2022.
Delays with the city have pushed back the project's completion date, he said.
He now expects construction on the restaurant to begin within the next few months and the eatery to open "realistically" in summer 2024.
"The problem is we received zoning and planning approval, but when we submitted our plans to the city of Allentown, we got them back for a building permit with 63 comments, and they are extensive," Hyman said. "They have to do with drainage, driving aisles and all kinds of stuff. So, my engineer and architect are still going back and forth with the city on all of that. Then, we'll pull a permit and begin construction."
The Allentown restaurant, which will feature drive-thru and walk-up service but no indoor seating, would be the Lehigh Valley’s first freestanding location of Nathan’s, the iconic hot dog brand that was founded more than 100 years ago in Coney Island.
Nathan’s, which is also known for its annual televised hot dog eating contest, was started in 1916 by Nathan Handwerker with a $300 loan from two friends and a secret spice recipe created by his wife, according to the company’s website.
"I like the fact that there are none in the Lehigh Valley," Hyman said of Nathan's restaurants. "People stop me all of the time and say, 'Oh my God, I remember Nathan's from when I was a kid!' So, it has a history with a lot of people and is an iconic brand, which is rare."