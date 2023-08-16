WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – With renovations on its original Lehigh Valley Mall location underway, a national retail chain has announced the opening date of its temporary store in Whitehall Township.
Barnes & Noble, the largest retail bookseller in the United States with roughly 600 stores across the country, will open a temporary store on Aug. 23 on the mall’s lower level near J.C. Penney.
The space was the longtime home of Modell’s Sporting Goods and most recently housed Track 23, a fashion company offering modern men's and women's apparel and accessories.
Barnes & Noble’s original Lehigh Valley Mall location opened in 2007 at the mall’s outdoor Lifestyle Center, 250 Lehigh Valley Mall, and is currently undergoing a complete renovation.
The bookseller expects to reopen the original location in the Lifestyle Center in the spring.
The renovated shop will showcase the “highly lauded bookstore design seen in the most recent Barnes & Noble store openings, housing all the best books, toys, games and gifts that customers have come to expect from the nation’s premier bookseller,” according to a news release.
“The appetite this community has for books is no more apparent than in the aisles of our old Lehigh Valley Mall store, well-loved and shopworn in the 16 years since we first opened our doors,” Amy Fitzgerald, vice president of stores for Barnes & Noble, said in the release. “With this renovation we transform the bookstore with a warm and inviting new store design, along with a revamped B&N Café. Dramatic as this change will be, our focus remains the time-tested formula of well stocked bookstores staffed by excellent booksellers.”
Barnes & Noble is enjoying a period of “tremendous growth” as the strategy to hand control of each bookstore to its manager has proven successful, the release states.
The bookseller is enjoying exceptionally strong sales in its existing stores and has been opening many new stores after more than 15 years of declining store numbers.
In 2022, Barnes & Noble opened more new bookstores in a single year than it had in the whole decade from 2009 to 2019. The bookseller anticipates opening more than 30 new bookstores in 2023.
“It’s thrilling to be a part of redesigning the Barnes & Noble bookstore I’ve called my own,” store manager Heidi Klein said. “Better still, we have this very convenient temporary location right around the corner, enabling us to continue to serve our loyal customers while we prepare to welcome them back into our newly beautified bookstore.”
In its reconfigured original space, Barnes & Noble will operate adjacent to The Cheesecake Factory's first Lehigh Valley dining spot, which is slated to open later this year.
A statement from Elizabeth DiDuca, director of marketing and business development at Lehigh Valley Mall, said once the reconfiguration of the space is done, the bookstore will move back to its original location, and The Cheesecake Factory will move into the remaining space.
Job listings for restaurant and kitchen managers have been posted for the new location, as reported by 69 News earlier this month, but no other details had been announced.
A news release from the mall on Monday said the new, full-service restaurant will have nearly 9,000 square feet of indoor dining and 1,200 square feet of patio dining.
“The Cheesecake Factory is pleased to open our first greater Lehigh Valley location at Lehigh Valley Mall later this year,” said David Overton, founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, said in the release. “Lehigh Valley Mall is a wonderful property and we look forward to opening there and serving guests from the local area.”
The Cheesecake Factory, which dubs itself “a leader in experiential dining,” features a menu of more than 250 dishes – freshly prepared and made from scratch daily – along with over 30 cheesecakes and desserts.
“Lehigh Valley Mall is thrilled to have The Cheesecake Factory join our dining community,” DiDuca said. “The addition of the new, fan-favorite restaurant will allow us to deliver a unique and memorable dining experience for our guests to enjoy during their visit to the center.”
The Cheesecake Factory traces its origins back to the 1940s, when Evelyn Overton found a recipe in her local Detroit newspaper that inspired her Original Cheesecake, according to the restaurant’s website.
The recipe was a huge hit, and Overton decided to open a small bakery in her basement kitchen and offer cakes to local restaurants, while raising her children, David and Renee.
In 1972, Evelyn and her husband, Oscar, relocated to Los Angeles and opened The Cheesecake Factory Bakery, supplying her cheesecakes to restaurants throughout L.A.
“In 1978, David was inspired to open a restaurant in Beverly Hills with his mother’s cakes showcased in the lobby and a made-from-scratch menu big enough to offer ‘something for everyone,’” the online description continues. “The restaurant was an immediate hit on opening day with a line out the door that many say has never stopped.”
Today, more than 40,000 staff and managers provide upscale-casual dining experiences at over 200 locations worldwide, including other regional locations at King of Prussia Mall in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County; Willow Grove Mall in Abington Township, Montgomery County; and in Center City Philadelphia.