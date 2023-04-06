WEST EASTON, Pa. - Following a massive warehouse fire in West Easton earlier this week, a popular borough pub is showing its gratitude to the valiant individuals who battled the blaze.
Dubs on 5th, at 402 Fifth St., is offering a complimentary burger to the local firefighters and first responders this weekend, according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
Kitchen hours are 4-10 p.m. Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
"We thank you and applaud you for your service these past few days!" the announcement reads. "You are of endless value to our community and DUBS appreciates and respects your hard work! Please, stop down this weekend and enjoy a burger on us!"
Authorities in Northampton County are continuing to investigate the cause of the warehouse fire, which broke out in the 1500 block of Lehigh Drive at 5 a.m. Tuesday. As of Wednesday night, crews were still taking care of smoldering pockets and cavities in the area.
Police are conducting interviews and reviewing available resources to determine exactly when and where the fire started, according to a news release from the West Easton Borough Police Department.
Due to several factors, it is too early to determine the cause and origin of the fire, police say.
Lex and Patty Wilkinson, along with their children, opened Dubs on 5th in 2012 at the site of the former West Easton Athletic Association.
The pub offers around a dozen specialty burgers, including mushroom and Swiss, green olive and bleu cheese, Buffalo (Buffalo chicken dip and cheddar cheese), cowboy (barbecue sauce, cheddar, bacon and fried onion rings) and Cajun (seasoned with Cajun spices, sauteed onions and peppers, Jack cheese and Cajun mayonnaise).
Other menu highlights include chicken wings, cheesesteaks, sandwiches such as grilled roast beef and avocado chicken, specialty grilled cheese sandwiches, subs, salads and appetizers such as fried pickles, loaded nachos, steamed clams and Buffalo shrimp.
"Dubs on 5th is the place where friends, families, neighbors and new faces can come and enjoy themselves any time of day, any night of the week, with the exception of Monday and Tuesday," a description on the business' website reads. "We strive to be the place where people can bring their families, kids, grand-kids, etc, and enjoy a nice meal in a nice atmosphere."
Dubs on 5th also features a full bar with draft beer and specialty cocktails, 20 high-definition TVS, a variety of games and live entertainment.