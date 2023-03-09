EASTON, Pa. - An Indian restaurant in Easton is getting set to reopen months after a water line break caused flooding and damage.
Tandoor Grill has not yet announced a grand reopening date itself, but the Easton Business Association says a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for March 25.
The restaurant showed off photos of its renovated space on social media, and said it will reopen soon.
The eatery at 9 N. Third Street, just off of Centre Square, has been closed since Dec. 26, when a water line break in the upper level apartments caused water damage to the restaurant.