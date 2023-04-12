EASTON, Pa. - A destination for pizza, pasta and other Italian specialties is set to close this weekend in Northampton County.
The Local Eatery, offering freshly prepared Italian dishes alongside unique, Italian-imported groceries, will permanently close Saturday, April 15, at Easton's Simon Silk Mill, 669 N. 13th St., Suite A-102, according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
Individuals with gift cards may use them through 8 p.m. Saturday.
Owner David Siwy took over what was previously known as Mario's Italian Eatery and rebranded the business as The Local Eatery in late summer. The Italian eatery and grocery store opened in December 2020.
"We have provided high-quality Italian food for the past few years, but with the challenges of the aftermath of Covid, the cost of goods and staffing, the restaurant will close," the announcement reads. "Thank you for making The Local Eatery one of the town’s most popular eating establishments."
The Local Eatery serves appetizers such as charcuterie boards, homemade meatballs, hot bruschetta and fried homemade mozzarella; soups and salads such as Italian wedding soup, caprese salad and roasted beet salad; and sandwiches such as homemade roasted pork, vodka chicken, an Italian hoagie and a 49%/51% burger (49% beef and 51% bacon ground together, with lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese and Calabrian pepper aioli).
Other menu highlights include entrees such as chicken Marsala, eggplant rollatini, lobster ravioli and white clam spaghetti; and pizzas such as Buffalo chicken, margherita, cacciatore (spicy sausage, mushrooms, roasted peppers, tomato sauce and mozzarella) and roasted apple (Calabrian pepper ricotta, sliced apple, fresh mozzarella, red onion and balsamic drizzle).
Market selections include various pastas and dry goods, meats and cheeses, sauces and condiments, coffee and beverages and sweets and snacks, among other items.
The Local Eatery is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
"To the community, thank you for your loyal patronage over the years!" the announcement concludes.