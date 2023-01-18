HANOVER TWP., Pa. - It took nearly a year, but Fiamma Italian Grill in Hanover Township is back open for business after a fire closed its doors last February.
"It's something big, it really is," said owner Joe Jurkivo. "Fiamma has always been since we opened a real strong staple in the community, especially in Hanover Township, Bethlehem."
Jurkivo has been working on reopening since, putting in a new kitchen and making cosmetic upgrades to the dining room, and changing the ventilation system.
He says the work took longer than originally expected.
"Supply chain issues and everything has just been immense," Jurkivo said. "Something as simple as getting a refrigerator two years ago would take a week or two, or you could walk right in the store and get it delivered in a couple days, It could take 25/30 weeks now and it really sets everything back."
However, the menu has remained largely the same.
"Going back into business you worry are they going to come back?" Jurkivo said.
Come back they did. There was a consistent flow of dining and takeout orders all day Wednesday.
"We came for lunch and to see if we could have my daughter-in-law's baby shower here," said Bridget Koch, who was a regular before the fire.
"I've been waiting to see this day," Koch said. "The food is just great. The atmosphere is incredible. It's just wonderful."
Jurkivo says the response from customers like her has been overwhelming.
"They treat us like family," Jurkivo said. "We treat them like family. We just always try to always instill that when they come here, they're people. They're not a dollar amount like when you go to a chain. They're somebody important to us."
Fiamma will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.