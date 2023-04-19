ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A delicious addition to the Downtown Allentown Market will begin serving customers later this spring.
Casa Criolla, offering a variety of Latin American specialties, is expected to open in mid-May at the 27 N. Seventh St. market., co-owner Michael Collado said.
The business will be operated by Collado and his wife, Mayra Collado, who also operate Latin American restaurant Casa del Mofongo on Main Street in downtown Bethlehem and six-month-old sandwich shop Casa del San-Gwich a few blocks away on Broad Street in downtown Bethlehem.
Casa Criolla will take over the space previously occupied by other businesses, including Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine and, most recently, Zachary's BBQ & Soul.
"We're excited," Mayra said. "We're going to be offering a similar menu to Casa del Mofongo, but with a bit of a twist."
Casa Criolla will feature a create-your-own-bowl option, where customers can choose a base of rice or rice and beans along with proteins such as chicken and steak as well as various fresh toppings, Michael said.
Bowls also will include a side of fried cassava or sweet plantains.
Other menu highlights will include traditional pepper steak, pork ribs, grilled chicken breast and shrimp in creole sauce.
"We're also going to have a great cocktail menu, featuring Caribbean-inspired drinks with a tropical flair," Michael said.
Before opening Casa del Mofongo in downtown Bethlehem in 2019, the Collados operated the business for more than a decade in the 900 block of Hamilton Street in downtown Allentown.
They closed their original Allentown location in 2020 amid the pandemic.
"It's a homecoming," Michael said. "We're excited to be coming back to our roots. We operated in downtown Allentown for 14 years."
News of Casa Criolla's upcoming debut comes about a week after The Loaded Plantain, a business specializing in loaded fried plantains, vacated the Downtown Allentown Market after less than a year of operation.
The food vendor opened in September in space that was previously occupied by Little Miss Korea.
In announcing The Loaded Plantain's closure on the business' Facebook page, chef and owner Kofi Armah stated that City Center Investment Corporation, which owns the market, terminated the business agreement.
The Loaded Plantain is planning to debut a food truck this summer, and customers can still place catering orders in the interim.
"Our time at the market was fruitful because we had you as our guests; however, we faced hardships and challenges (like most vendors in the market) that City Center, our partners, offered no assistance in overcoming," Armah wrote. "Nonetheless, we are grateful to City Center for the opportunity to serve you. Because of your support and patronage, we are greater than these obstacles we face, thus the journey continues."
In response to Armah's comments, City Center spokesman Jeff Vaughan stated that City Center "does not discuss lease violations or terminations publicly."
"We wish the chef the best of luck in his new endeavor," Vaughan said.
The 12,000-square-foot Downtown Allentown Market, which opened in September 2019 on the ArtsWalk, has seen several businesses come and go over its 3.5 years.
In addition to The Loaded Plantain, Little Miss Korea, Zachary's BBQ & Soul and Fresh Kitchen by Robert Irvine, other former tenants include Batch Microcreamery, Boardroom Spirits, Doughnut Love, Licensed 2 Grill @ The Market, Shinsen and Reading Coffee Company.
The market has spaces for nine vendors, and its current lineup includes Honmono Sushi, Ciao! Sandwich Shoppe, Bar 1838, Khanisa's Pudding Bar, Johnny's ArtsWalk Diner and two original tenants, Zahra and Tavola.