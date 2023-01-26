BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One Westgate Mall business has closed and about a half dozen others are planning to shutter or relocate in the coming months amid the Bethlehem shopping center's ongoing redevelopment.
Salon chain Holiday Hair closed Wednesday, while Amateur Athlete, Fashion Nails, Hawk Music, Subway and Westgate Jewelers and Repairs are readying to vacate the Schoenersville Road shopping center within the next few months.
The business' owners received notifications to vacate their spaces from mall owner Onyx Equities, which is planning to raze about 50,000 square feet of the shopping center's interior in order to construct about 8,000 square feet of new retail structures.
An Onyx Equities representative did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the vacating tenants.
The Holiday Hair outpost, which has operated at the mall since the 1970s, merged with a nearby location about three miles away in the Pointe North shopping center, 5510 Crawford Drive, Hanover Township, Northampton County.
"All of our stylists went to Pointe North," manager Sue Repsher said. "It's really sad because we were one of the first businesses in Westgate. And it's the people who live in this immediate area who I really feel sorry for. A lot of them drive here to get their hair done and then they go grocery shopping. When I tell them that there's another salon six minutes away, they say, 'I can't drive that far!'"
Another longtime tenant, Hawk Music, has been at the mall since its debut in 1973.
The store, offering sales of drums, guitars and other musical instruments along with instrument rentals and repairs, operates at the northernmost part of the mall's interior. However, its longtime home was at the center of the mall (currently home to Sky Zone Trampoline Park), co-owner Pat Paulus said.
Paulus and her brother, Phil Hawk, operate the music business that their late father, Bill Hawk, started 50 years ago.
Paulus said her brother may continue to operate Hawk Music at another location, but she's planning to retire after the Westgate shop closes.
"I've been here since the beginning, and I'm ready to watch the grandkids now," Paulus said. "My brother is five years younger, and he's the one who's really into music. That's his life. He plays guitar and bass professionally and can fix any instrument that you bring to him."
Paulus said the mall's management team ordered them to vacate the property "within the next couple of months," and the siblings have enlisted a lawyer to try have that deadline extended.
"We are hoping to extend our time here for just a little longer because we have a lot of stuff that we still have to sell," Paulus said. "It's sad because this has been my life for so long, and I really feel like us and other mom-and-pops here are just being pushed out of the mall."
A few doors down from Hawk Music, Westgate Jewelers and Repairs owner Laurel Difelice stressed that the business is not closing and she is not retiring.
Instead, the business that has been in her family for generations will relocate to another, yet-to-be-announced location in Bethlehem.
"We're continuing strong in business, and we're continuing to serve the community like we always have," Difelice said. "We're looking forward to a smooth transition, and we will make very public notices and announcements on radio stations, social media and other outlets when we're ready to disclose our new location."
Difelice couldn't provide an exact time frame for the business' last day at Westgate, but she noted that it will stay open in its current space for at least a couple of more months.
The jewelry store has become known for its massive sidewalk sales, typically held three times a year, and the business will hold its final sidewalk sale at Westgate beginning Feb. 19, Difelice said.
The sale, lasting a few weeks, features thousands of steeply discounted pieces, including many priced at $1.
"We're known for our fine jewelry and watches, and we also have one of the most exceptional collections of estate jewelry in the Lehigh Valley," Difelice said. "We offer jewelry repair - batteries, bands and so forth, and we will continue all of these services at our new location. People also will be able to make appointments to redesign their pieces, with a personal jeweler at their fingertips. We offer this service now, but we will be expanding it in the future."
Across from Westgate Jewelers and Repairs, a worker at sandwich chain Subway said the eatery will hold its final day of business in April.
And next door, Fashion Nails owner Cuong Nguyen said the salon is expected to vacate in March - "probably March 20."
Fashion Nails, offering manicures and pedicures, has been operating at the mall for about eight years.
"I don't know what I'm going to do," Nguyen said. "I'm trying to find a new space, but I haven't found anything yet."
Across from Fashion Nails, Joseph Yoo, owner of longtime tenant Amateur Athlete, also is scrambling to find a new space for his business.
Yoo said he received a letter last Friday notifying him that he had to be out of the mall in 90 days.
"By my calculations, I think April 20 will be my last day here," Yoo said.
Amateur Athlete, selling skateboards, longboards, casual wear, swimwear, shoes and accessories like sunglasses, has been a fixture at Westgate for 38 years.
Yoo said he was blindsided by the letter ordering him to vacate. He knew of the mall owner's plans to redevelop a portion of the center's interior, but he said was led to believe that it would not affect his store.
"During the course of the past year, while all of the renovations have been going on, I was always led to believe that the store was safe and that we wouldn't have to move," Yoo said. "I've called the mall's management team several times - about a new store sign and other issues - and never at any point did they give me any inkling that this was going to happen."
Yoo said he inquired about operating out of another storefront at Westgate, but no definitive answer was given to him. He said the mall's management team said they could discuss the matter later, but no space would be available at the time he had to vacate.
"I really don't know what I'm going to do when I have to leave," he said.
Brie Chambers, a customer who was shopping at Amateur Athlete on Thursday, sympathized with Yoo.
"It's absolutely ridiculous that the mall is forcing out small businesses to put in a Starbucks," Chambers said. "There's a Starbucks a half mile up the road. And this business has been here for about 40 years. It's a shame!"
Onyx Equities, a New Jersey real estate investment and property services firm, purchased Westgate in 2018, with several rounds of renovations taking place over the ensuing years.
The latest phases of redevelopment include the demolition of part of the mall's interior and the construction of two new structures: a freestanding bank with a drive-thru (next to relocated Weis Markets) and a strip mall that will be home to Jersey Mike’s Subs, QDOBA Mexican Eats and Starbucks restaurants along with a yet-to-be-announced retailer. A drive-thru is planned for the Starbucks.
One of the center's biggest changes occurred in 2021, when Weis moved from its 32,000-square-foot store near the middle of the center to a remodeled, 63,000-square-foot store in part of the former Bon-Ton department store at the north end of the shopping center.
Other recent changes include Lehigh Valley Health Network opening a 27,000-square-foot medical equipment processing facility at the back of the former Bon-Ton; California-based tools and hardware chain Harbor Freight Tools opening in part of the former Weis space (neighboring space is yet to be leased); and an Oak Street Health primary care medical facility planning to open in a portion of the former Rite Aid space at the south end of the center.
Additionally, a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store is operating out of a temporary location next to Amateur Athlete while its original location is being expanded near the south end of the center.
Other planned additions include an international quick-service hamburger chain at the northern end of the center (in front of Weis) and a financial institution at the site of the former Dempsey's restaurant at the south end of the center.
Built in 1973, Westgate Mall has been home to many businesses over the years, including prominent former tenants like Art & Drafting Connection, Beef House, Hourglass Hallmark, McCrory and Toy Tunnel.
More than a dozen businesses continue to operate at the mall, including Country Rose Florist, Grand China Buffet & Grill, Johnny’s Bagels & Deli, Outlooks for Hair and Panda Cleaners, among others.