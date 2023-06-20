FORKS TWP., Pa. - The owner of a popular sushi, hibachi and Thai restaurant in Forks Township is bringing another Asian dining concept to the area.
Yong Lin, who's operated Jasmine Japanese and Thai Restaurant at 1855 Sullivan Trail since 2011, is planning to open another eatery - Naruto Ramen & Bubble Tea - about a mile south of Jasmine at 281 Town Center Blvd. in Forks.
Naruto, offering seating for around 15 customers, is expected to open in early August in a renovated space that previously housed a Subway eatery in the Forks Town Center, Lin said.
The eatery will be a sister location of Hocaa Bubble Tea, a business known for its Taiwanese drinks and street food, that Lin's friend, Xi "Tony" Cheng, opened on East Third Street in Bethlehem in 2021.
At Naruto, Lin is partnering with his other friend, Qing Wang. The pair is still finalizing Naruto's menu, but they expect to offer around eight Japanese ramen selections, including fried chicken and vegetable offerings, Lin said.
"We'll also have appetizers - edamame, pork gyoza, seafood spring rolls, shrimp shumai and other items," Lin said.
Hocaa originated in May 2021 at 220 E. Third St. (next to Ctown supermarket) on Bethlehem's South Side.
A second location opened in April at the Palmer Park Mall at Nazareth Road and Park Avenue in Palmer Township, and a third location opened in May at the Berkshire Mall on State Hill Road in Wyomissing, Berks County.
"Business has been good and we've had an increasing number of customers coming from the Easton area to support our business," Cheng said. "So, it's our great honor to serve more people of the Lehigh Valley in the Easton area."
Like Hocaa, Naruto will serve up classic and signature milk teas such as mango, taro, peach oolong and lychee black.
Hocaa also offers fresh fruit green teas such as kumquat lemon and rose lime; fresh brewed teas such as Alishan oolong, Early Grey black and Biluochon jasmine green; and smoothies such as wildberry and coconut and pineapple.
Around a dozen "Hocaa Specials" include popular picks such as watermelon coconut milk tea and Oreo creme brulee milk tea. Medium sizes start at $4.75, and large sizes start at $5.65.
Customers can specify the amount of sugar and ice levels that they want, along with desired toppings such as pudding, brown sugar tapioca balls, coconut or grape jelly, cream cheese or brulee caramel cream foam and small juice-filled balls - known as boba - including strawberry, passion fruit and mango.
"Our brown sugar milk tea with bubble is the number one seller," Cheng said.
Naruto, which will offer dine-in and take-out service for lunch and dinner daily, is named after the popular Japanese manga series and its associated anime television series, Lin said.