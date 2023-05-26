SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A business serving unique and decadent treats is expanding its delicious reach in the Lehigh Valley.
Khanisa's The Pudding Bar, specializing in signature pudding desserts made from scratch, has announced that it's become a supplier for Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in South Whitehall Township.
Khanisa's, operated by husband and wife Sean and Khanisa Darby, is supplying its instant pudding mixes to the amusement park, which will create the pudding on-site and add its own twists with fresh fruit, cookies and other toppings.
To start, the pudding creations will only be available for staff members to enjoy at the park's employee cafe, but the hope is that they will also become available for guests to purchase at a few park stands either later this season or in 2024, Sean said.
"After some cool meetings with great people and a couple delicious presentations, we are super excited to be partnering with Cedar Fair & the Dorney Park organization," the couple announced on the business social media pages. "We will be working on some cool things over the year that’s taking a little time to roll out but nonetheless we are getting it done."
The Darbys established Khanisa's Dessert Brand in 2016, originally running the business on West St. Joseph Street on Easton's South Side before moving operations to a couple of downtown Easton locations - first to 74 N. Fourth St. in 2017 and then to a larger space at 118 Northampton St. in 2019.
The couple's time on Northampton Street was tumultuous, and they ultimately moved Khanisa's to the Downtown Allentown Market at 27 N. Seventh St. in October following disputes with the Northampton Street building's landlord and Easton's code enforcement regarding what they claimed to be unresolved problems and damage at the property.
They're happy to have a new brick-and-mortar space, operating alongside other food and beverage vendors at the market - located on the ArtsWalk between Sixth and Seventh streets, and they're excited to continue expanding their brand's presence at Dorney.
"We got in a little late this season and there are still some steps that we'd need to take to get our pudding out to the park guests," Sean said. "First, we'd have to figure out exactly where in the park that the pudding would be available, and then we'd have to train staff members to make it. Since it's a dry-mix product, all of the pudding will be made on-site."
"During our original meeting with the park's team, we talked about possibly having the pudding available at four locations - two in Dorney and two in the water park, but we'll see what happens when more plans are finalized in the coming months."
Khanisa's partnership with Dorney is the business' latest local collaboration. In recent years, The Pudding Bar has provided its products to several other Lehigh Valley restaurants and venues, including Easton Wine Project and Allentown's Coca-Cola Park, with the latter featuring a "Pigs in Dirt" treat with chocolate pudding, crushed Oreo topping and pig-shaped candy.
Khanisa's, which also offers catering, continues to welcome other business partners interested in purchasing their instant pudding mixes.
The dry mixes can be stored easily without taking up extra refrigeration space, and restaurant owners can avoid waste by using them to make fresh desserts daily, the Darbys say.
Pudding mix uses and ideas include pudding parfaits, banana pudding, cream pies, sundaes, pudding flights and pudding shakes.
"We're appreciative of all of the support from our partnering local businesses and the community at large," Sean said. "Moving to Allentown was definitely a good move for us, and everyone in the area has been very welcoming. There's also a chance that we may open a stand-alone, brick-and-mortar spot in Allentown, somewhere in the western portion of downtown. Nothing's been finalized yet, but there's a lot of development happening in that area, and we're in talks with some people to see if there's a space that might work out for us."
At the Downtown Allentown Market, Khanisa's offers nearly a dozen signature pudding cups, $10 each, including popular selections such as brownie galore (with housemade brownie chunks), peach cobbler (with seasoned peaches, wafer cookies and brown sugar crumble), strawberry banana (with fresh-sliced bananas, strawberries and wafer cookies) and mixed berry (with fresh blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and wafer cookies). All cups come with two layers of pudding, fruit or baked goods and wafer cookies.
Customers also can create their own cup by choosing their pudding flavor, one fruit and cookies. Add-ons include caramel sauce, pecans, walnuts, almonds, brown sugar crumble, extra fruit and extra baked goods.
Pudding flavors include a mix of staple and rotating flavors, including popular varieties such as chocolate, vanilla, bananas Foster, blueberry, raspberry, lemon, chocolate peanut butter and coffee.
For the latest Khanisa's happenings, follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages. Info: khanisas.com.