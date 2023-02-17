WILSON, Pa. - A new destination for vehicle alignments, tire replacement and other automotive services is helping keep cars in tip-top condition in Northampton County.
Kost Tire & Auto Service, a family-owned business offering automotive repairs, maintenance and diagnostics, on Monday opened its newest regional location at 2460 Freemansburg Ave. in Wilson, next to Lidl grocery store.
The renovated structure was previously fully occupied by J.D. Byrider, offering used car sales, vehicle services and auto loans and financing. J.D. Byrider has since rebranded to Byrider and continues to operate out of a portion of the building.
"We're a full-service auto shop," said Rich Ganser, store manager of Kost's Wilson location. "So, we're doing all services - tires, brakes, oil changes, fluid checks, state inspections, diagnostics, repairs, everything."
Kost Tire & Auto Service was founded in 1938 by Mike Kost Sr. in Forest City, Susquehanna County.
The business has grown to 30 stores throughout Pennsylvania with four affiliated stores in New York under the name Big E Tire & Auto Service.
Other regional locations are on Lehigh Street in Salisbury Township, Main Street in Stroud Township, Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township and Route 940 in Coolbaugh Township. More than 300 workers are employed throughout the service centers in both states.
The Wilson location, with nine service bays, employs eight workers and is led by Ganser, who has more than 35 years of automotive experience and most recently worked at Jack Williams Tire & Auto Center in Palmer Township.
"We're excited to be serving the community," Ganser said. "Others working here also came from Jack Williams and have anywhere from 10 to 20 years experience. We're planning to hire more technicians in the shop as we get off the ground."
Kost uses state-of-the-art equipment, including above-ground electric hydraulic lifts that gently lift vehicles, Hunter computerized wheel alignment machines, computerized wheel balancers, Amoco brake lathes and rim clamp tire machines.
The business also uses Valvoline premium lubricants and stocks stores with high-quality tires from Goodyear, Hankook, Bridgestone, Firestone, Michelin, Dunlop, Pirelli, Continental and more.
Kost has a philosophy of "take pride in your performance" and credits its continued success to its Automotive Service Excellence-certified technicians.
"We are very fortunate to have such dedicated and talented people who work hard to make buying tires and related auto services a pleasant experience for our growing list of customers," a message on the business' website reads. "Our sales force as well as our office staff, delivery and warehouse staff are always willing to help any customer who walks through our doors.”
The Wilson location is open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Info: 610-923-5060.