BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A restaurant known for its Latin-fusion cuisine has started serving customers at its new location in downtown Bethlehem.
Birriaholic, a family-run eatery specializing in birria tacos, began offering a limited menu for takeout and delivery only on Tuesday at 81 W. Broad St., co-owner Joel Almonte said.
The business, which previously operated at 343 Hamilton St. in downtown Allentown for about two years, is expected to open for dine-in service in Bethlehem in early March.
Customers can place orders for takeout or delivery online at toasttab.com/birriaholic. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Almonte said.
"We're very excited," Almonte said. "We should be open for dine-in service in a couple of weeks."
Birriaholic, which has a tagline of "where food is happiness," incorporates aspects of various Latin American cuisines, including Mexican and Dominican.
Customers can enjoy quesadillas, burritos, yaroa, three types of guacamole, loaded nachos, salad and rice bowls and "que lo que" chimis (Dominican-style burgers featuring seasoned patties topped with cabbage, raw red onions, tomatoes and house-made mayo-ketchup sauce).
Other menu highlights include elote (grilled corn-on-the-cob skewers topped with crema, queso fresco, finely chopped cilantro and chile lime seasoning) and stuffed birria empandas (two crispy golden cheese empanadas sliced open and stuffed with birria protein of your choice, onions, cilantro, queso fresco and crema).
The main draw is the business' namesake dish, birria tacos, featuring slow-cooked meat and other selections inside tortillas that have been immersed in a birria-style spiced broth.
Options include chicken, shrimp, jackfruit and the business' most popular option, beef. Tacos are accompanied by salsa verde and consommé (or vegetable dipping broth for jackfruit tacos).
At the new Bethlehem location, the partners are expanding the menu to include several other options.
New items will include burgers such as a grilled cheese smash burger and birria burger (seasoned patty, birria beef on a brioche bun); and starters such as birria mac and cheese, wings tossed in your choice of signature sauce (mild, BBQ, sweet and spicy, sweet chili or hot) and a mofonguito trio (three fried mashed green plantain cups - one filled with shrimp, another filled with chicken and another filled with marinated steak, topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco and avocado slice).
Entrees will include rice and veggie bowls; birria mofongo (twice-fried green plantains mashed in garlic and olive oil, served on consomme and topped with birria beef, cilantro and onions); and marinated skirt steak (with chimichurri sauced, served with side of white rice, pinto beans and fried sweet plantains).
There also will be birria-style ramen, featuring ramen noodles cooked in consomme, with choice of protein, topped with cheese, white and red onions and cilantro (includes a birria taco to dip in your ramen). A vegetarian option will be available.
The Bethlehem space previously housed other restaurants, including Petra Mediterranean, True Blue Mediterranean, Cilantro Mexican Cuisine, Talavera Mexican Cuisine and, most recently, Coal Winery & Kitchen, a West African fusion restaurant.
Almonte and his partners — his wife, Shayna Mora, and his sister and brother-in-law, Lina Cardona and Christopher Peralta — overhauled the space with new wall paint and wallpaper, lighting, countertops, banquettes and other improvements.
The BYOB restaurant features a restored kitchen linking the full-service restaurant in the front with a fast-casual venue, Birriaholic Express, in the rear (accessible via the property's corridor).
The dining room in the front is set to open first, with the fast-casual portion - serving up customizable burritos, rice bowls, salads and more - expected to open in the summer or fall, Cardona said.
For more information, visit the restaurant's Facebook and Instagram pages.