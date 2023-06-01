SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Just in time for backyard barbecues and other al fresco gatherings, a longstanding furniture store and interior design studio in Lehigh County is leveling up its merchandise mix to help customers furnish their outdoor spaces.
Ebert Furniture Gallery, which has operated for 19 years at 3602 Broadway in South Whitehall Township, has expanded into outdoor furniture sales, owner Greg Ebert said.
"After nearly 20 years of offering the finest selection of American made furnishings in the Lehigh Valley we are taking that same quality and selection outdoors!" Ebert said. "We have partnered with Hostetler Tables and Chairs out of Punxsutawney, PA to bring their handcrafted Amish quality to the greater Lehigh Valley."
Furniture selections in the showroom are available in more than 22 colors and can be two-toned as well.
Pieces include gliders, rockers, end tables, chaise lounges, dining chairs, Adirondack chairs, swivel bar and counter chairs, and more. Free delivery and set-up are offered within 20 miles of the store.
"What sets our products apart from the rest is they are all crafted with premium Tangent poly lumber and carry a 20 year warranty," Ebert added. "These premium outdoor furnishings also feature unexposed screws for a cleaner look and are completely assembled and environmentally friendly."
Ebert is a lifelong Lehigh Valley resident, who grew up in south Allentown and graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School.
After serving in the United States Marine Corps, he returned to the area after being honorably discharged in 1993 and began a career in furniture that ultimately resulted in him establishing Ebert Furniture Gallery in 2004.
With work experience at large chains as well as an independent store, Ebert incorporated the best aspects of those businesses into one all-encompassing furniture source.
His focus remains on a "personalized commitment to customer service and providing the highest quality American-made furniture."
Ebert Furniture Gallery features more than 10,000 square feet of high-quality home furnishings, accents, rugs, and artwork.
Customers can shop a wide variety of pieces, including entertainment stands, recliners, sofas, dressers, nightstands and dining room sets.
Additionally, the business' full-service interior design and home decorator services help customers solve storage, seating, space planning, and other design dilemmas.
Popular design services include custom window treatments, shades and blinds; furniture refinishing and repair; hardwood floor installation and refinishing; reupholstering services; and custom fabrication in solid wood or carbon steel for table bases, vanities, cabinets, wine racks, seating, bar lounge furniture, benches and more.
Ebert Furniture Gallery offers free white glove delivery for any purchase, including lamps and rugs, within 20 miles of 18104. Long-range delivery (price varies) also is available along the East Coast. For more information, visit ebertfurniture.com.